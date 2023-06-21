Andrew Tate thanks supporters, blasts media 'lies'
STORY: Tate was indicted with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects. They are under house arrest pending an investigation into abuses against seven women whom prosecutors say were lured through false claims of relationships.
The suspects have denied the accusations.
Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist, has grown his following of mainly young men by building a lavish, hyper-macho image of driving fast cars and dating beautiful women.