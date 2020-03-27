Andrew Rannells Of "Black Monday" Goes Over The Second Season Of The SHOWTIME Series

The SHOWTIME comedy, "Black Monday," takes us back to October 19, 1987, aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. Season two focuses on the aftermath of that crash. As we begin, Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) are the bosses now, quickly learning that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo (Don Cheadle), who's on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer).

