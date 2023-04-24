Andrew Mitchell MP says staff were in "acute danger"
Donald Trump defended his stance on abortion in a wild video address to an evangelical group—who just last week warned the former president that he needs to "embrace" the conservative position of a national ban on the medical procedures if he wants a shot at the 2024 presidency.
NEOM, Mohammed bin Salman's trillion-dollar project, will combine luxury and totalitarian surveillance, researchers are warning.
Donald Trump is to publish a personal letter from the King without the monarch’s permission, the Telegraph understands.
The new reports, based on footage geolocated by military bloggers, suggest Russia's defensive positions in southern Ukraine are weakening, ISW said.
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow's forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans. "Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in an advisory.
The former president touted his success in Florida while taking a swipe at the governor on Friday.
When pressed on abortion rights during a tense CNN interview on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) snapped at his host and resorted to oft-used Republican attacks against the media. Appearing on State of the Union, Graham was asked by host Dana Bash about his friend Donald Trump's position that access to abortion is a states' issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—a position incongruent with Graham's desire for a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks. "It's a human rights issue," Graham said.
A recent open letter signed by 61 Canadian retired security professionals called on Canada to meet its commitment to NATO’s goal of two per cent of GDP in defence spending. It was quickly followed by a Washington Post revelation that Canada will never meet that target. The ongoing Discord security leak of classified files includes this admission by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to NATO officials.
The small town of Vincent, Alabama, was thrust into an international spotlight when a racist text scandal prompted the dissolution of its police department. Nine months on, the town still hasn’t figured out what to do about local policing — but residents are finding unity in an unlikely place, writes Sheila Flynn
"The tougher they were, the better I got along with them," the former president said of world leaders.
Trump says it was a missed oppertunity to not ‘use’ Bill Clinton during the 2016 election
Japan has ordered its military to prepare to shoot down a North Korean spy satellite should it fall within its territory.
The extremist congresswoman’s latest rant about Democrats was immediately dismantled on Twitter.
On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the civil rape trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, in front of Judge Lewis Kaplan. E. Jean Carroll, a journalist and author, has accused Donald Trump of raping her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman Department Store in Manhattan sometime between the fall of 1995 and spring of 1996. Trump has denied the allegations.
The United States has launched a crackdown on so-called Chinese police stations operating on its soil using a legal mechanism that doesn't exist in Canada, at least not yet — a registry of foreign agents. U.S. authorities this week announced they had shut down what they referred to as a Chinese police station in lower Manhattan. The criminal charges they laid were against two American citizens who allegedly failed to register their work on behalf of the People's Republic of China. In vivid detai
The "MediaBuzz" host also railed against other media organizations for their coverage of the case, claiming they were "aiding Dominion."
Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through NATO's Baltic members, who fear they could be future targets of Russian aggression.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday was again at odds with Europe over Ukraine while pressing his first European tour since resuming office in January.View on euronews
The former president has come under fire from the religious right for not endorsing a national ban
Getting the right gear to the right troops at the right time is a challenge for any military — especially one in the middle of a war.