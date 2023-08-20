Andrew McCutchen's two-run single

The Canadian Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then California’s bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio