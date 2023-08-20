Andrew McCutchen's two-run single
Andrew McCutchen knocks a two-run single to center field to tie the game at 2 against the Twins in the top of the 6th inning
In a certain Fight of the Night contender, Brad Katona made history against Cody Gibson as the first two-time "Ultimate Fighter" winner.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game. Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games. Toronto wasted a terrific performance
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years during the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The triple play helped the Angels remain tied 6-6 with the Rays going into the bottom of the ninth. With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Y
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then California’s bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
Novak Djokovic thrashes Taylor Fritz as Carlos Alcaraz beats qualifier Max Purcell with the pair on course to meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open.
Morey is only responsible for the last few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
Pape Sarr’s first Spurs goal and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez handed Ange Postecoglou a first win as Tottenham head coach.
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
The last time Joe Lauzon competed was a 2019 win in Boston. Friday, he revealed he was denied a potential retirement bout at UFC 292.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn did get a souvenir baseball to take home after recording his first major league hit in his MLB debut. But it wasn't easy to get the ball after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tossed it into the stands. The 21-year-old Winn was playing in his first MLB game Friday night when he beat out a dribbler down the third base line for his first career hit in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alonso, after being told to throw the ball out of play
Edge's appearance at SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto was the last on his WWE contract. But was it the last of his career?