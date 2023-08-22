Andrew Knizner's solo HR (10)
Andrew Knizner smokes a fly ball to left field for a solo home run, putting the Cardinals on the board in the top of the 5th inning
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth inning due to left middle finger discomfort.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Davis Schneider hit a tiebreaking solo homer and closer Jordan Romano worked out of a jam in the ninth inning, sending the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-3 victory over Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Chris Bassitt pitched six efficient innings as Toronto (68-56) rebounded from a stretch of five losses in seven games. All-Star Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in his first big-league game since July 31. De La Cruz had two hits for Cincinnati (64-60), including
Tommy Pham was seen on video calling out fans that made 'disrespectful' remarks to him while he was in the on-deck circle against the Padres.
The Angels and Blue Jays are the two MLB teams whose radio announcers don't broadcast away games in person. What gets missed when you're not there in person?
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation left a sour taste on the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a stat
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A coach with Cuba’s first-ever Little League World Series team has gone missing, a tournament official said Monday. Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez left the Little League International Grove late Saturday night and did not return, Little League International spokesperson Kevin Fountain said. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experien
Novak Djokovic said his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz was becoming like the one he shared with the Spaniard’s compatriot, Rafa Nadal, after needing nearly four hours to outlast the 20-year-old world No 1 in an epic Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
How historically bad are this year's Yankees, and how did it get so ugly? Some key numbers from the Yankees' season to forget.
The countdown has begun and the conspiracy mongering is already in full motion. Will Zach Johnson name Brooks Koepka as one of his six wildcards after the five-time major winner was dramatically inched out of the automatic placings in the final minutes of the qualifying race on Sunday?
At times Brandon Belt's production has invited skepticism, but in recent weeks he's been a force at the dish.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso later said she "didn't like" the kiss, which has been criticized as sexist and inappropriate.
Gibbs, who once compared himself to Jesus after an in-race altercation with a teammate, is only running part-time in the Xfinity Series. He's still finding time to make new enemies.
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier think Sean O'Malley's UFC 292 title win speaks to how stacked bantamweight is.
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
Ian Poulter was less worried about his own fine performance in coming second in the Asian Tour International Series event in Newcastle and more concerned by his teenaged son, Luke, finishing in the top 25 in his debut pro event.
The NFL preseason's second week featured some notable rookies struggling to find their way, while others made a strong impression.