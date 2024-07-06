Andrew Heaney collects 1,000th career strikeout
Andrew Heaney strikes out Amed Rosario with runners on second and third base to earn his 1,000th career strikeout and escape a jam unscathed
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
The Fever overcame a second-half slump to win 83-78, with Clark putting up a historic stat line of 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
Wagner, who was drafted by the Magic in 2021, has been a consistent starter for Orlando and averaged 19.7 points per game last season.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
LaVar Arrington II is following his father's legacy by committing to play linebacker at Penn State.
The Bucs had a nice surprise after Tom Brady retired. But is that success repeatable?
It’s been quite the week for WNBA rookies. Two earned All-Star bids and one was named to her country’s Olympic roster.
Bearman finished seventh while subbing for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this season.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
The American Outlaws and Barra 76 both released statements in the aftermath of the USMNT's Copa América exit. Public opinion is now clear that Berhalter must be replaced.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
The class-action lawsuit also includes six NCAA conferences.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Are we really going to act like Arlovski’s career isn’t worth remembering?
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.