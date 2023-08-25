Benintendi's solo homer (4)
Andrew Benintendi opens the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning with a solo home run to right field to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
The shortstop, acquired at the MLB trade deadline as insurance for an injured Bo Bichette, struggled mightily during his three weeks in Toronto.
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
The New York Yankees radio announcer gave her two cents on the team's performance as they sit in last place in their division.
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
Kevin Gausman has done everything the Blue Jays could've expected and more in 2023, but the team has been unable to convert his starts into wins.
A three-game series between the two worst teams in Major League Baseball drew fewer fans than an average Miami Marlins game.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
The Dodgers defeat the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 in a game that takes two days to complete. Mookie Betts ties a career high with five hits in a game.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night. The Angels don’t yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament for the second time. Ohtani had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018, following his AL Rookie of the Year season. “A tough day for him,” Minasian said. “Tough
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jack Flaherty was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays because he didn’t “quite feel right” following his last appearance. He declined to elaborate as to whether those issues were mechanical or physical. However, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Flaherty was dealing with “general soreness” and the club believed it was prudent to skip his start. “It was decided yesterday pregame to just give him a little extra time,” Hyde said. “In his catch-play
STATESVILLE, NC — This morning, GMS Racing officials announced it will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2023 race season. GMS Fabrication, a separate entity that has operated alongside the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race team, will also close its doors following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. “During the past nine years, […]