Andrew Benintendi's RBI double
Andrew Benintendi scores Elvis Andrus in the 5th inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead over the Orioles
The front office was reportedly unhappy with Nurse and "let him hear about it."
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez’s gaffe on the bases. “If you watch the last couple of series, we’ve made a number of mental mistakes, and the one thing we can control is our preparedness and our readiness,” Hinch said after the Tigers' 3-1 victory. “It’s a message to our whole team that we’ve got to clean that up.”
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
The Washington Capitals star is approaching 40, but his ability to find the back of the net is holding steady.
From elite defensive play to Bo Bichette's scorching start, here are five metrics that bode well for the Blue Jays early on.
Greg Maddux shared his admiration for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, comparing him to legends of the game.
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog just couldn't get his surgically repaired right knee ready for another playoff run. That's why, on the eve of the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche captain made the announcement Thursday he would be watching his teammates defend their Stanley Cup title from the sideline. “We’ve given it our best shot," said Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season following surgery in October. “It hasn’t worked out.” Landeskog's injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including first-round matchups.
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
The 22-time Grand Slam champion surrendered a one-set and 4-2 lead to lose 4-6 7-5 6-4.
Best trade of the season? Best free agent signing? Biggest hit of the year? Here are the NHL awards you didn't know you needed.
Rory McIlroy’s former manager Chubby Chandler believes the Northern Irishman has “got carried away as mouthpiece of the PGA Tour” and should just focus on his golf if he wants to complete the career grand slam.
Cody Bellinger was a budding superstar with the Dodgers until injuries and several changes to his swing led to three miserable seasons at the plate.
The Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house on Friday after missing the postseason for the first time in 16 years.
USAC sprint car racer Justin Owen's car made a shriek as it went airborne. Moments later, sirens screamed as EMTs performed CPR. People began to cry.
The co-owners of the National League side have a long-standing history of playing extravagant pranks on each other
