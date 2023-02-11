Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for 2-11
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for 2-11
Aid was delivered to remote areas of Malatya, Turkey, via helicopter on Saturday, February 11, according to the Turkey’s National Defense Department.Footage shows members of the defense department landing in a snow-covered remote area and delivering aid materials. As the helicopter flies away, people can be seen waving from the ground.“We continue to deliver humanitarian aid materials to the hard-to-reach villages of Malatya with helicopters belonging to our Land Forces,” the National Defense Department tweeted.By Saturday, the combined death toll across both Turkey and Syria passed more than 24,000, according to observers. Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a death toll of 19,875 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 4,461.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the earthquake “the disaster of the century” according to local media reports. Credit: T.R. National Defense Department via Storyful
Former President Donald Trump's legal team turned over a folder with classification markings found last month at his Mar-a-Lago resort to federal agents, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. It is unclear what type of classification markings the folder had or what material had previously been inside. In addition to the folder, one document with classification markings was also turned over to investigators, the sources said.
A vast boundary stretching from Newfoundland to Mexico could spawn a disruptive storm early next week—with another possibly forming on its heels.
The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.
Satellite images show land surface ruptures in southeast Turkey caused by devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Monday, February 6.The images, created by French seismologist Nahel Belgherze using Maxar technology, were posted to Twitter with contrasting images captured in 2020 to highlight the damage in the Turkish city of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province.According to Belgherze, the earthquakes caused “several hundred meters of long surface ruptures” with horizontal displacements up to 4 meters in the city.Official imagery released by Maxar on February 7 showed significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in the region.On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pazarcik district, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Kahramanmaras, and was followed that afternoon by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Elbistan district, about 45 miles (70 km) north of Kahramanmaras, according to Turkey’s national disaster management agency, AFAD.By Friday, the death toll between Turkey and Syria had surpassed 22,000, official reports said. Credit: Nahel Belgherze/Maxar via Storyful
An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut
Pythons in Florida can be hunted all year because they are an invasive species.
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
In the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskenderun, a crowd chanted “God is great!” as Haci Murat Kilinc and his wife, Raziye, were carried on stretchers to a waiting ambulance. In Adiyaman, a hard-hit city of more than a quarter-million people, rescuers and onlookers suppressed their joy so as not to frighten 4-year-old Yagiz Komsu as he emerged from the debris, according the HaberTurk television, which broadcast the rescue live. Relatives wept and chanted as rescuers pulled 17-year-old Adnan Muhammed Korkut from a basement in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter.
"No more backaches!" Shoppers say this snow blower "completely eliminates the hard part of the job" — "no more lifting and straining!"
Friday's weather forecast shows snow squalls and gusty winds rolling into parts of the Midwest and Northeast, with reduced visibility a key danger.
Residents are on edge as parts of the North Island prepare for more severe weather.
An accumulation of ice during a storm in early January triggered a series of failures that knocked Ottawa's LRT system out of commission for days, the city's transit commission heard Thursday. During the storm, which began on the evening of Jan. 4, ice began to form along the overhead cable system that powers the Confederation Line. According to Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services, the buildup was particularly heavy in a section near the Rideau River, between Hurdman and
Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store across most of the Prairies. This may be the best weekend weather so far this season.
Last summer, the state agency caught 250 fish from the Cape Fear River, targeting fish based on which are more likely to be eaten.
STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: An earlier version of this video's script said that sea levels rose by 200 meters/656 feet following the earthquake. It should have said that water reached 200 meters inland following the earthquake. This following script reflects that change.Water reached inland approximately 656 feet in Iskenderun following two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6.After Monday's (February 6) quakes that flattened a swathe of its towns and cities Turkey is grappling with one of its major challenges, how to shelter hundreds of thousands of people left homeless in the middle of winter.With some 6,500 buildings collapsed and countless more damaged, hundreds of thousands of people lack safe housing.The death toll from the major quake, Turkey's deadliest since 1999, rose to 16,546 on Thursday.
By 10 a.m. Friday in Tallahassee, 3 to 4 inches of rain has fallen, and another 2 to 3 inches is possible in the forecast before storms move east.
It looks like a self-storage park: rows of shipping containers in a patch of Merseyside waste ground. The variable and uncontrollable nature of solar and wind is not a new discovery, but it is only now that we are coming close to an affordable solution: massive banks of lithium-ion batteries similar to those in a laptop, phone and only affordable now thanks to their use in electric cars. It covers an area of around two football pitches in nearly one hundred containers and can store as much electricity as 1,500 electric cars, taking in the uneven power from wind turbines and smoothing it out for local homes and businesses.
The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.