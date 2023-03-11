Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for 3-11
‘Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,’ forecasters warned
A round of snow arriving on Friday may hamper March break travel plans across southern Ontario.
A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.
Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront
At least one fatality has been confirmed in the first of a series of new atmospheric river storms that rolled into California on Friday.
As yet another series of storms were forecast to hit California, state and federal officials outlined their preparations for flood control Thursday.
The B.C. government has approved a construction and operation permit for a 44-square-kilometre gold and silver mine in the province's central Interior. The mine, located 112 kilometres southwest of Vanderhoof, B.C., will be operated by Vancouver-based Artemis Gold and is expected to create 450 jobs per year, along with over 800 more per year during its construction and expansion phases, the province said. The announcement comes three years after the province signed an economic and community deve
A large swath of southern Ontario was hit with another blast of winter on Friday, with steady snow complicating commutes and the start of March break travel. A storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, and Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 cm of snow. "We are enveloped by this system right now, and that's why we see snow basically everywhere in parts of southern Ontario," Environmen
Prairie drivers beware: blizzard, snowfall and winter storms warnings issued as the weekend begins
Weather agencies urged caution as snow and ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern. A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of whic
Storm Larisa battered parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight on Thursday, and a number of warnings for snow and ice remain in place.
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways and small rural communities. In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods. Heather Wingfield, a teacher who runs a small urban farm with her husband in Soquel, said she and her neighbors were, for the time being, trapped in their homes as Bates Creek rushed through what was once Main Street.
Roughly 9,400 people were under evacuation orders statewide, with 15 evacuation shelters open across nine counties.
Flooding washed out portions of a roadway in Soquel, California, on Friday, March 10, Santa Cruz County officials said.The section of North Main Street where it meets with Bates Creek was washed out when the creek rose after an atmospheric river storm hit California on Thursday night. Soquel residents north of the creek were warned to shelter in place and were unable to pass as crews worked to find a solution, the county said.This footage released by the county shows Bates Creek flowing through the ruptured pavement. Credit: Santa Cruz County via Storyful
Yet another atmospheric river storm blasted into California on Friday, bringing dangerous flooding rains, heavy snow and howling winds.