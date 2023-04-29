Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for April 29, 2023
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for April 29, 2023
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for April 29, 2023
Hailstorms are expected throughout the region through the weekend
Golf ball-sized hail like recent Florida storms can damage homes and cars and bigger pieces can kill you.
Warmer oceans have negative impacts on marine life and coastal ecosystems and drive extreme weather patterns, more ice melt and rising sea levels.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
Billions of gallons of water are being released from Lake Powell and dumped into waterways along the Grand Canyon, according to federal environmental agencies. For 72 hours, water will be released from the Glen Canyon Dam at a rate of 39,500 cubic feet per second, which the National Park Service characterized as a "much larger than normal." The release aims to restore sandbars, beaches and campsites used by visitors to the Grand Canyon, according to the NPS.
Expect days of clouds and bouts of rain into early next week as April looks to end on a dreary note.
The two animals were photographed face to face with one another.
Here's how to identify it and what to do if you encounter one.
A major environmental group is calling on the federal government to block Ontario's controversial Highway 413, saying the proposed 52-kilometre motorway would be costly to taxpayers and damaging to the environment. The David Suzuki Foundation is asking the federal minister of environment, Steven Guilbeault, to intervene and stop the project through a petition that's racked up more than 50,000 signatures. Gideon Forman, a climate change policy analyst with the foundation, says the highway — which
Bears are beginning to emerge from their dens after a winter of hibernating.
David Vives / UnsplashVisit the sandy beaches of the West Coast, and there’s a good chance your would-be sunbathing spot is already occupied by a California sea lion. There are as many as 300,000 of these ear-flapped, whiskered, and very noisy marine mammals living in the U.S. alone—but their population hasn’t always been so robust. Hunting and pollution throughout the years meant that there were fewer than 90,000 animals by 1975. The Marine Mammal Protection Act, passed in 1972, is credited wit
Researchers have mapped the genomes of 240 mammals, including us, providing insight into evolution, species conservation and fighting disease.
Storms swept the Florida Panhandle on Thursday, April 27, dropping large hailstones on Panama City Beach, video shows.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rip current statement, a tornado warning, and a special marine warning for the area.Some Florida locations could expect to see up to 8 inches of rainfall by Sunday, the NWS warned. Credit: Mark Scheer via Storyful
The inside of Karen and Darryl Dagenais's house looks as if it's under construction. No drywall, electrical switches or lights. And only a couple of plugs to power the kitchen appliances. The two say they had to rip out all the plaster and insulation last year because it had been badly damaged from rain water pouring into the home through tarps serving as a temporary roof. "It was basically like Niagara Falls in our home," Karen said, adding the roof had been removed during a renovation project
“Its mom will be back soon to take care of it. Babies are often left unattended to keep predator’s attention away from it.”
Time to say goodbye. Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine left Puerto Rico's lone zoo Friday to head to a new home in Colorado. A U.S.-based animal rescue group started transferring the animals under a plan to find better places for the animals than the zoo, where various species have died.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's national weather service said temperatures would “reach values typical of summer” across most of the country, with a high of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) forecast Thursday for the southern Guadalquivir Valley. As people sweltered in a country experiencing a severe drought, Spanish media reported that the Health Ministry would consider implementing a heat prevention plan two weeks early to help regions respond to the effects of the unseasonably warm weather. T
The animal was born to Ash, who herself was the first koala born after the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the United Nations to mark the halfway point of reaching the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for climate change, clean water and ending extreme poverty. Critics are calling for the government to do more.
Water quality at Bridlington's South Beach is rated by the Environment Agency as "poor".