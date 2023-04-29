Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for April 29, 2023

CBC

The inside of Karen and Darryl Dagenais's house looks as if it's under construction. No drywall, electrical switches or lights. And only a couple of plugs to power the kitchen appliances. The two say they had to rip out all the plaster and insulation last year because it had been badly damaged from rain water pouring into the home through tarps serving as a temporary roof. "It was basically like Niagara Falls in our home," Karen said, adding the roof had been removed during a renovation project