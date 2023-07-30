Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for July 30 2023
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for July 30 2023
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
Widespread instability will give rise to scattered thunderstorms throughout the western Prairies on Sunday. Some of the storms could turn severe
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that’s what the ocean has felt like. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 degrees Celsius) around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the National Weather Service — although scientists said the context for Monday’s reading is complicated. “It was like there was no difference between humidity of the air and goin
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
HALIFAX — On the night floodwaters swept through his Nova Scotia county, taking lives and tearing out bridges, Doug Pynch says he had trouble believing an emergency alert that flashed across his phone. It called for residents to evacuate to a civic centre in Newport, N.S., a community that was already seeing water accumulating in low-lying areas. The retired deputy fire chief said he soon found himself having to transport people in his large truck, as cars couldn't cross an intersection where wa
Hail and strong winds pelted parts of Ontario, Canada, on Friday, July 28, as an intense thunderstorm swept over the region, local media reported.According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches were issued in southern and eastern Ontario until late Friday afternoon.This footage was filmed by Chris Van der Vyver, who said it was captured in Ottawa on Friday, and told Storyful his car’s windshield was cracked by the hail. Credit: Chris Van der Vyver via Storyful
Dangerously high temperatures are expected to linger this weekend for Southern California's valleys, mountains and deserts, but cooling is finally on the horizon.
Severe thunderstorms hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Friday, leading to reports of very large hail and wind damage throughout the region
Severe T-Storm Watch west of the metro Saturday morning
There's no denying that this summer is extra hot. Here's how the high temperatures are affecting travelers.
Rain soaked northern China on Saturday as Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years, prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummelling the Philippines and Taiwan, and lashing China's coast. A broad area encompassing the capital faces medium to high risk of rainstorm disasters over the coming three days, China's national forecaster said. "Doksuri's intensity continues to weaken but the impact is far from over," the China Meteorological Administration said, warning the public to be vigilant and avoid high-risk areas in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region where localised rainfall could reach 600 mm (two feet).
The persistent heat wave covering much of the Southwest has expanded to the Midwest and Northeast, where some can expect the hottest days of 2023.
Shea Sedgman posted photos of a phone he found while skiing on Facebook. Now the person's life goals listed on the lock screen are going viral.
MOSCOW (AP) — At least nine people — including three children — have died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday. Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday, Russia’s emergencies ministry said. The strong winds caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach, regiona
A Riverside County wildfire swelled to 2,206 acres as of Saturday evening. Parts of a nearby residential community remained under evacuation orders.
Expect more extremes and a range of ‘surprises’ to exacerbate the climate emergency.