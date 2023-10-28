Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for October 28, 2023

Storyful

A bear was euthanized after Colorado wildlife officials said the animal attacked a security guard at a hotel kitchen in Aspen on October 23.Security footage from the St Regis Aspen Resort shows the bear walking through the kitchen. When a security guard approaches, the bear hits the man with its front paws, sending him falling to the ground.Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers captured the male bear two days later on October 25.“Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear,” said Area Wildlife Manager, Matt Yamashita. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Storyful