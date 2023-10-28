Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for October 28, 2023
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for October 28, 2023
Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for October 28, 2023
Snowfall warnings in effect across parts of northern Ontario with as much as 20 cm possible through Friday
The Oklahoma teen called it a “once in a lifetime” deer.
Gas prices were mainly flat across Canada between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, according to pump price data from Kalibrate.
From sun and 20°C daytime highs, to single-digit temperatures and signs of the first snowfall of the season. Get ready for quite the dramatic weather flip coming soon to Atlantic Canada
“Do people keep gasoline in the shared garages?"
Gene Runtz is worried.As the Mayor of McBride, B.C., he is staring down the barrel of a potential water shortage this winter that could leave residents and firefighters desperate during a prolonged drought season.The village, about 184 kilometres east of Prince George in northern B.C., declared a state of emergency on Sept. 19, 2023 and restricted water usage the following day while under Stage 5 drought conditions — the highest level on the province's severity scale.That state of emergency has
The Weather Network's Nicole Karkic has the details.
OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are increasing the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians and lifting the carbon price off home heating oil entirely for the next three years, as affordability concerns leave their party flailing in the polls in Atlantic Canada. The announcement late Thursday afternoon marked the first time the Liberals have retreated in any way from their carbon pricing policy. While the adjustments to that policy are to apply across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stoo
Hurricane Otis slammed into the southern-Pacific coast of Mexico and devastated the tourist community of Acapulco, but it has left people questioning why the storm hit so hard when most forecasts said it would graze by the region as a minimal hurricane. Sean Previl explains where things went wrong and why the storm may also help in improving forecasting in the future.
The creature was anchored down by a 330-pound crab pot and was tangled in 450 feet of fishing line, officials said.
There have been many challenges in making solar-powered EVs a reality.
Acapulco and Mexico's surrounding southern Pacific coast have been devastated by Hurricane Otis's unexpected force. At least 27 people are dead after what's being called the worst storm to ever hit Mexico.
Much of the country is in for a spell of cold weather through Halloween, but a couple of lucky spots will enjoy warmer weather for any outdoor plans.
Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.
Some of the world's most populous places, including parts of India, Pakistan and the Middle East, face extended intolerable conditions.
After deadly Hurricane Otis made landfall in Mexico, communication with Acapulco was still mostly down. Hundreds of thousands were without electricity.
A bear was euthanized after Colorado wildlife officials said the animal attacked a security guard at a hotel kitchen in Aspen on October 23.Security footage from the St Regis Aspen Resort shows the bear walking through the kitchen. When a security guard approaches, the bear hits the man with its front paws, sending him falling to the ground.Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers captured the male bear two days later on October 25.“Using the footage provided by the hotel, we were able to confirm the aggressive behavior of the bear and identify unique physical characteristics of the bear that assisted in the proper identification of the offending bear,” said Area Wildlife Manager, Matt Yamashita. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Storyful
Major safety upgrades to the Kicking Horse Canyon project near Golden, B.C., are almost complete after years of highway closures and delays. The 4.8-kilometre stretch of highway between Golden, B.C., and Alberta's Castle Junction has undergone major changes in the past two and a half years. It converts the last two-lane section of the Trans-Canada Highway, about 780 kilometres east of Vancouver, into four lanes.The province held a press conference Thursday to mark the occasion, stating that the
Meteorologist Devon Lucie takes us to the tropics where we're keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Tammy and another area for possible development in the Western Caribbean
In this article, we discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy according to analysts. To skip the detailed analysis of the energy industry, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. Over the last few years, the energy industry has shown quite a lot of volatility due […]