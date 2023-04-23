Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for April 23, 2023
“It was rolling around on the surface and just looked like it was having a good time really,” one of the witnesses said.
A new furry family has moved into the School Draw neighbourhood of Yellowknife. They're loud, messy and have issues with personal space — but their neighbours don't seem to mind. Local resident Lana de Bastiani was taking her dog for a walk last week when she discovered a fox and its newborn kits had taken up residence under her neighbour's deck. "My dog Nick was just staring so vigorously at this one area of the fence, and [I] realized that there were little cute pups sticking out," she said. "
More than 20 million people on the East Coast are facing a severe weather threat Saturday. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 6 p.m. ET, and expanded into parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 9 p.m. ET. A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for parts of South Carolina and North Carolina until 11 p.m. ET.
For Earth Day, instead of imagining the worst, USA TODAY invites you to envision the best. This is what life could look like in 2050.
The reticulated python is the longest snake in the world, with the longest ever recorded measuring about 32.8 feet long.
Conservationists in Chad say the “stunning” sighting is a sign of progress.
The Alberta Energy Regulator is investigating after dozens of bird carcasses were discovered at an oilsands site near Fort McMurray, Alta. A post on the AER website on Saturday said Suncor reported around 4 p.m. Friday that 32 dead waterfowl were found at a tailings pond 29 kilometres north of the community. A dead muskrat and one dead vole were also found. An AER inspector was immediately sent to the site to investigate, the announcement said, to ensure mitigation strategies are in place and im
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the smallest cat in the world? Here is what you need to know about the tiniest felines.
The woman was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
An abandoned and emaciated alligator that was found in a New York City lake and sent to the Bronx Zoo for recovery has died in a “tragic case of animal abuse," zoo officials said. The zoo provided extensive medical treatment and nutritional support for the debilitated gator, but she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, the zoo said in a statement. “This alligator suffered and died because its owner decided to dump her in a frigid lake, in an extremely debilitated state rather than provide her with the veterinary care that could have saved her,” Bronx Zoo officials said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that he will ask the Biden administration to declare Broward County a disaster area due to flooding earlier this month after record rainfall. If granted, the declaration would make Broward residents who incurred damage to their homes and other property eligible for a wide range of loans and other assistance. Local governments would also be eligible.
Premiering on Earth Day, the docuseries Ningaloo: Australia’s Ocean Wonder provides a unique look one of the last untouched places in the world.
After a rather cool start to spring in B.C., the season will finally warm up in the South Coast soon, bringing 20-degree temperatures with it, but it could come with a cost
Mexico was once a visionary on the climate crisis - now its progress is ‘critically insufficient’. Where did it all go wrong, asks senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle and José Luis Montenegro, national reporter in Mexico City for Independent Español
In Spain, Catalonia faces a possible drought emergency by year's end, officials say. Empty reservoirs led to the re-emergence of ancient ruins.
After two years of historic highs, and historic flooding, water levels across most of the N.W.T. are around average this spring, thanks to some dry weather last summer and fall. However, territorial government officials said at a news conference on Friday that the current water levels don't rule out the possibility of flooding this year. The next few weeks are expected to be crucial for Hay River, a community that was devastated in 2022. Hay River's flooding last year was partially the result of
Heavy snow fell in central Colorado, on Saturday, April 22.Accumulation would be more likely in the mountainous areas of the state, and travel disruptions were possible in mountain passes, the National Weather Service said.This footage by @hiracing shows heavy snow falling in his backyard in Woodland Park, a suburb of Colorado Springs. In another Tweet, he showed that 4 inches of snow had accumulated in his area. Credit: @hiracing via Storyful
Temperatures are forecast to be around freezing Sunday morning. The whole week will be below normal temps.
City staff have recommended an indefinite pause on Toronto's backyard chicken program, citing concerns about rising cases of the H5N1 virus – also known as avian influenza – in the province. Earlier this month, Toronto Animal Services confirmed there have been cases in the Greater Toronto Area. The City of Mississauga also reported confirmed cases in early April. Former city councillor Sarah Doucette has housed chickens on her property in Swansea for the past four years. She currently has two he