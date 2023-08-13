Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for August 13 2023

The Canadian Press

The annual Perseid meteor shower is reaching its peak this weekend, which means there could be quite a light show for those who know where and when to look. The American Meteor Society says the best time to see these speedy streaks of light is after midnight and preferably close to dawn. Those in locations where the sky is clear and free of light pollution might be lucky enough to see a meteor per minute. They should be fairly easy to see this year because there will be only a sliver of a moon t