Andres KOAT 7 Weather Forecast for August 13 2023

A formidable low-pressure system will traverse southern Ontario on Saturday, triggering severe storms that could begin to rotate
Ontario to see another round of severe storms Friday night through Saturday. The system brings the risk of an isolated tornado and nocturnal thunderstorms.
Parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan to see severe thunderstorms develop early Saturday afternoon.
Satellite images and before-and-after pictures show extent of damage to town of Lahaina on Maui.
Cold weather affects EV batteries' life and charging. Heating the car's cabin is the main issue, and batteries work slower in cool temperatures.
Powerful solar storms that can knock out power grids are extremely rare. But these are more likely to happen in coming years, here's why.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings along British Columbia's south coast. It says a strong ridge of high pressure will bring well above seasonal daytime temperatures to the region. The weather office says elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat, and it's warning about heat-related health impacts. Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are expected to see temperatures reaching about 33 degrees Celsius, with overnight lows near 17. Meanw
The large male gator was “pacing himself” as he ooched along the narrow path, a wildlife photographer said.
The annual Perseid meteor shower is reaching its peak this weekend, which means there could be quite a light show for those who know where and when to look. The American Meteor Society says the best time to see these speedy streaks of light is after midnight and preferably close to dawn. Those in locations where the sky is clear and free of light pollution might be lucky enough to see a meteor per minute. They should be fairly easy to see this year because there will be only a sliver of a moon t
Oprah Winfrey, who lives part-time in Maui, arrived at a shelter there with pillows, shampoo and other supplies in tow for residents displaced by wildfires.
Pancho and Lefty have two brains, and one body, and a lot of fans missed him during his two-year absence: “Come see him any time!”
A new pack of gray wolves has shown up in California's Sierra Nevada, several hundred miles away from any other known population of the endangered species, wildlife officials announced Friday. It's a discovery to make researchers howl with delight, given that the native species was hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Only in the past decade or so have a few gray wolves wandered back into the state from out-of-state packs.
HALIFAX — A volunteer firefighter who battled one of Nova Scotia’s biggest wildfires must now shell out thousands of dollars to replace the fishing gear he lost to the flames. Kevin Doane says the fire that burned more than 200 square kilometres in southwest Nova Scotia in late May and June destroyed about $61,000 worth of his lobster fishing gear. Doane is one of 17 fishers who lost a combined total of about $1 million in gear when the historic blaze ripped through Shelburne County. "It's a big
BEIJING (AP) — Severe floods in China's northern province of Hebei brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri this month killed at least 29 people and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, its provincial government said Friday. Official news agency Xinhua reported that rescue crews were still searching for 16 missing people as of Thursday and the province's reconstruction is expected to take two years to complete. Initial estimates showed the province's direct economic losses amounted to 95
FORT SMITH, N.W.T. — Evacuation orders have been issued for several communities along the boundary between Alberta and the Northwest Territories due to nearby wildfires. The Town of Fort Smith, NWT, with a population of about 2,000, posted on its website on Saturday that people should leave the area in a calm fashion over the next eight hours. The post says the decision was based on a recommendation by Parks Canada due to forecasted fire behaviour, and the same order was also posted online by th
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in China's southwest after heavy rain caused hillsides to collapse, while two people died and 16 are missing following a mudslide in the country's west, state media reported Saturday. Meanwhile, a powerful storm lashed China's northeast, leading to a breach in a river dike and the cancellation of at least 20 trains. Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer, but this year has been unusually severe in some areas, while other regions struggle with drought that is damaging crops.
A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England and Wales on Monday.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A raging wildfire that swept through a picturesque town on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week has killed at least 89 people, authorities said Saturday, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire of the past century. The new death toll Saturday came as federal emergency workers with axes and cadaver dogs picked through the aftermath of the blaze, marking the ruins of homes with a bright orange X for an initial search and HR when they found human remains. Dogs worked the rubbl
The “furry critter” is estimated to have weighed less than an empty can of soda, or less than half an ounce, a university said.