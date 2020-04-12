Andrea Bocelli mesmerizes in Easter 'prayer' performance





Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a mesmerizing performance outside Milan's empty Duomo on Easter Sunday, hoping to bring together people isolated during the coronavirus lockdown in a livestreamed broadcast that went viral on social media.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ITALIAN TENOR, ANDREA BOCELLI, ON HOW THE CONCERT "MUSIC FOR HOPE" CAME ABOUT, SAYING:

"Mine will be a song that wants to be a prayer and wants to ask everyone listening to join in this prayer with me."

Bocelli told Reuters earlier via a Skype interview that it his song wouldn't be so much a performance, but more of a spiritual experience.





Bocelli, whose personal foundation helps people struggling with poverty and illiteracy, said that like everyone else he was worried and uncertain about the future of a world turned on its head by the coronavirus.





Bocelli said he had been asked by Lady Gaga to join other musicians livestreaming to try to inspire a sense of hope.