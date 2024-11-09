Andre Jackson Jr. sends the shot away

The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
Joe Burrow was great, Ja’Marr Chase was unstoppable but the Bengals couldn’t close the door on a much-needed win in Baltimore.
The MLS' best-of-three format in the first round has been unpopular with some fans, players and coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 10 victory.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
LSU has not had a live mascot on the sidelines in nearly a decade.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Dominate your Week 10 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Nine weeks down, and nine weeks to go. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL season so far.
The two games between ranked teams are both in the SEC.
Florida is 15-18 since Napier was hired before the 2022 season.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two dive into our midseason review and reveal their biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment of the 2024 season so far. Tice highlights two 4th year running backs that are having career years in less than ideal situations. Harmon shares which offense has surprised him and disappointed him the most through nine weeks.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
The "Flutie Effect" has driven a sudden jump in Colorado's admissions applications since Coach Prime was hired.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Dodgers let on.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 quarterback rankings.