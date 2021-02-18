What is Andre Drummond worth to the Raptors?
Andre Drummond is likely to be the top center on the move before the trade deadline but how much would the Raptors be willing to give up for an upgrade at the position?
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby's relentlessness remains intact 15 years in. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan sees it every day. Every drill in practice, no matter how routine. Every shift during a game, no matter what the score. The player who has helped define his team, his adopted city and his sport for a generation remains as committed to his craft as he was as a kid in Canada firing puck after puck after puck into the dryer in his parent's basement in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Sullivan's spent the last five-plus years marveling from behind the bench, thankful that the player who gave him “nightmares” when Sullivan coached elsewhere is now sitting in front of him on the bench, setting a standard many emulate but few actually reach. Crosby will cross another milestone Saturday night when he becomes the first Penguin to play in 1,000 regular-season games. More than co-owner and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux. More than the ageless Jaromir Jagr. More than longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin or any of the hundreds of others players who have passed through town over the last 53 years. And at 33, Crosby isn't coasting. There's a chance he might not even be cresting. Fifteen games into his 16th season, Crosby remains a force at both ends of the ice. One shift he's redirecting a shot from teammate Kasperi Kapanen — as he did to give the Penguins a lead they wouldn't relinquish on Thursday night against the New York Islanders — the next he's backchecking like a rookie trying to earn a spot on the roster, not a player whose spot in the Hall of Fame whenever he decides to retire is already assured. “He just has an insatiable appetite to be the best and he wants to be the best and he’s willing to put the time in and make the sacrifices to try and be the best,” Sullivan said Friday. And that's where Sullivan believes Crosby separates himself from most of his contemporaries. “He’s not ready to relinquish the best player in the game attribute or that he’s carried here for a decade-plus,” Sullivan said. “He’s an ultra-, ultra-competitive guy. There’s a lot of guys that want to win, but there aren’t a lot of guys that want to do what it takes to win. There's a lot of guys that want to be the best, but they don't want to do what it takes.” Not Crosby. Every summer is dedicated to working on some aspect of his game he feels is lacking. Every game is an opportunity to learn. Every moment in the locker room a chance to make newcomers feel comfortable amid a star-laden roster, mentor younger teammates or lead by example. It's pretty much been that way since he arrived in 2005, anointed as the saviour for a franchise in shambles before he ever hopped over the boards for his first shift. Yet he's rarely treated his status as a burden. If anything, he believes he's simply holding up his end of the bargain. Asked if any of his first 999 games stand out, and Crosby points to an otherwise meaningless home finale at the Civic Arena as a rookie. Then 18 years old, he was chasing 100 points. The still-rebuilding Penguins were mired in last place in the Atlantic Division. The vibe in the arena that night, however, felt as if there was far more at stake. He racked up three assists to get to the century mark. Pittsburgh won its 22nd and final game of a largely forgettable season. “They didn't really have a reason to (create) an atmosphere like that,” Crosby said. And yet they did, partly as a show of respect to Crosby for his single-minded effort to re-establish the connection between the Penguins and a fan base that nearly lost the team not long before his arrival. Instead, Pittsburgh has become one of the league's marquee organizations. One that's seen Crosby accept the Stanley Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman three times and one that helped steer Crosby through the darkest period of his career. A decade ago, Crosby found himself at a crossroads when he absorbed a blindside hit from Washington's David Steckel during the Winter Classic at Heinz Field on New Year's Day 2011. The concussion and its lingering effects limited him to just 22 games over the next 18 months. For a stretch, every step forward was accompanied by a step backward. The idea of Crosby playing with regularity again — let alone getting to 1,000 games — seemed improbable at best. Still, despite the constant setbacks, Crosby remained committed to both the short game and the long one. “I think when you’re kind of in that situation, you’re trying to work at small steps and just get back out there and playing,” he said. “But there’s bigger goals that you have and it is obviously to play for a long time ... Trying to visualize that, it helps motivate you and remind you of what you’re trying to do.” Namely, make that chapter in his hockey life just that, a chapter and not the end of the story. The collision with Steckel came in Crosby's 411th regular-season game. He's played 588 since, winning a scoring title, a goal title, an MVP and a pair of Cups along the way. As unlikely as it seemed a decade ago that he'd get to 1,000, barring catastrophe he could play into his late-30s and maybe beyond. His current contract runs through 2025. He turns 38 that summer. Crosby smiled when asked if he wants to follow in the steps of former teammate Matt Cullen, who at 42 was the oldest player in the league during his final season in 2018-19. Whether he ever becomes achieves “grandpa” status as Cullen did remains to be seen. “I feel good and I want to play as long as I can,” he said. Not just play, but keep doing the things — in both ways and small — that have been the hallmark of a career defined by a mix of success, humility and a seemingly unmatched esilience. “You don’t just flip a switch and create the type of legacy that he’s created,” Sullivan said. "I don’t think he’s finished. I think he’s got a lot of hockey left to build on the resume that he has.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American quarterback Luke Falk on Friday. The six-foot-four, 215-pound Falk spent two seasons in the NFL. He appeared in three games, two as a starter, for the New York Jets in 2019. Luke was selected in the sixth round of the '18 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins. The Riders also released American quarterback Justice Hansen. BLUE BOMBERS SIGN TWO WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive tackle Ricky Walker and defensive back Christian Angulo. Both are Americans. The six-foot-two, 295-pound Walker attended NFL training camps with Dallas (2019) and Cleveland (2020) while also spending time in the XFL with Tampa. Angulo, a six-foot-two, 190-pound defensive back, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent last year but was released during training camp. He then spent time on the practice roster with San Francisco and Indianapolis. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Matt Shoemaker finalized a one-year, $2 million contract on Friday, another experienced addition to the rotation on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers at spring training. Shoemaker will start his ninth major league season, after spending two injury-dominated years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation. After finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year award voting in 2014 with a 16-4 record and a 3.04 ERA in 136 innings for the Los Angeles Angels, Shoemaker has been set back by a slew of injuries. Over the last four seasons, he has totalled just 166 innings over 32 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA in 602 1/3 career innings. The Twins recently signed J.A. Happ to join José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda in the rotation. Only Berrios (26) is younger than 32 in the group. Minnesota has won the last two AL Central titles. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
(@IBSFsliding/Twitter/File) A day after winning the opening race of the para-bob World Cup, Canada's Lonnie Bissonnette was back on the podium at St. Moritz, Switzerland. On Friday, the native of St. Catharines, Ont., and the overall defending World Cup champion, clocked a combined two-run time of two minutes 26.91 seconds to finish third. Switzerland's Christopher Stewart took gold with a time of 2:26.22, while compatriot Jonas Frei (2:26.41) came second. For Bissonnette, the result was a slight reversal of Thursday's opening race, where he finished in front of both Stewart and Frei to claim gold for his 13th overall victory in the race series. No other athlete has won more than Bissonnette, who has 13 victories in 47 races, since the World Cup series started in 2015. A mixed gender event, three women took part in the 17 competitor para-bob field, including Gabriele Knapova of the Czech Republic who made her World Cup debut on Thursday. Slovenia's Ziva Lavrinc was the top woman, finishing eighth and then seventh, respectively, on Thursday and Friday. Para-bob action from St. Moritz is set to resume on Tuesday.
Brendan Gallagher said earlier this month he "really couldn't care less" what the Maple Leafs are doing. And that could very well be true. It's also hard for the gritty Montreal Canadiens winger to ignore the impressive offensive numbers Toronto's dynamic 1-2 punch has put up so far this season. Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 16 goals in 17 games, including an astounding 15 over his last 13 contests, to sit third in the NHL scoring race with 27 points — behind only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — while linemate Mitch Marner is two back in fourth thanks to his 19 assists. "Those guys work really well together," Gallagher said as the Canadiens prepared to host the Leafs on Saturday night. "If you do a good job against those two, you obviously increase your chances of winning. "And vice versa, if they do a lot of damage on you, it's going to hurt." Montreal should be well-rested when the teams meet at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens are coming off their bye following last Saturday's hard-fought 2-1 victory in Toronto, while the Leafs played a trio of games this week against the lowly Ottawa Senators, picking up five of a possible six points. Toronto sits first in the league's overall standings, owns the second-best winning percentage, and leads Montreal by eight points atop the North Division, although the Canadiens do have three games in hand. "You understand teams are going to make moves," Gallagher said. "I've watched a lot of the games, but we know if we take care of our own business we'll be there at the end. "We got off to a pretty decent start, but there's a lot of hockey to be played." That's going to be coming quick for the Canadiens, who have 41 games in 77 nights on the docket. "There's no letting off the gas," Montreal defenceman Ben Chiarot said. "It's every other day for two months." Saturday marks the fourth of 10 meetings between the Leafs (13-3-2) and Canadiens (9-4-2) in this 56-game season truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto won 5-4 in overtime at home on opening night and 4-2 in Montreal four weeks later before that 2-1 loss last Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Apart from recharging their batteries, Gallagher, who capped the Canadiens' third-period rally in their victory against the Leafs, said his team spent the week fine-tuning systems with so little practice time on the horizon. "When bad habits leak into your game, it's really hard to get them out," he said. "You've got to catch them early." Also on a 15-game point streak, Matthews has yet to score against Montreal this season, but has an assist in all three games, including last weekend when he stripped Phillip Danault behind the Canadiens' net to feed Marner for a 1-0 lead early in the first period. "Those games are usually tight scoring, tight defensively," Matthews said. "You've really got to earn your offence and earn your chances. "They're very well-structured. They have a lot of speed and a lot of skill. They don't make it easy." Danault recovered from that early gaffe to play a strong game against Matthews and Marner, who along with Joe Thornton, combined to put up 11 points against Ottawa in Thursday's 7-3 victory. "We've been playing against top lines every night," said Danault, flanked by Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli on Montreal's No. 1 trio. "It's not much of a different challenge. They're really good. They get one chance, they score. "We've got to eliminate their chances and be in their face — aggressive in our zone, not be too passive. We've got to build on what we did the last two periods against Toronto. We were in their face and we were playing our game." The Leafs could have had three or four goals in that opening 20 minutes, but Carey Price held the fort long enough for his teammates to find their legs after losing two straight, and three of their last four, in regulation. "It's been great to recover," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said of the break. "We've got to pick up where we left off. "That's easier said than done when you've been off for a week." Montreal will also be hoping that time away from game action has helped its offensive touch. The Canadiens scored 44 goals in starting the season 7-1-2, but have put the puck in the net just eight times in their last five contests. "We were pretty much scoring at will," Chiarot said. "If we needed one, we could press and get one. Everything just seemed to be going in. You get to the top of the standings and all of a sudden you're seeing teams' top games. "They come out a little harder, they play you tighter defensively." Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, meanwhile, described his team's game as a "mess" following that dominant first against Montreal the last time the Original Six rivals met. Toronto then blew a 5-1 lead before losing 6-5 in overtime to the last-place Senators, but rebounded with consecutive victories Wednesday and Thursday. "It's a challenge when they're not rested," Keefe said of Montreal. "They are now and have had a week of practice to prepare for us, along with some time off. It's a strange situation. "We're expecting them to be real good." Gallagher said it's tough to know how a team will respond out of the gate after a long stretch on the sidelines. "It's just a matter of us starting the game on time," he said. "Hopefully we're sharp ... and we can use the fact we're the more rested team." The Canadiens would be well-advised to put that advantage to good use while their legs are fresh, because there won't be much down time between now and May. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
The Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with reliever Ken Giles on Friday that includes a club option for the 2023 season. Seattle signed Giles knowing he won’t pitch for the Mariners this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Scott Servais stressed that no matter how far along Giles gets in his recovery, he won’t pitch in the majors in 2021. “There is no chance of that happening,” Servais said. “We will not let that happen. That’s not the agreement and everybody understood you to do the right thing and taking our time getting him back.” Seattle designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Giles. When healthy, Giles has been one of the top relievers in the American League. He had 34 saves and a 2.70 ERA in 63 appearances in 2017 for Houston. He had another 23 saves and a 1.87 ERA in 53 games for Toronto in 2019. Giles had 83 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 53 innings pitched for the Blue Jays. But arm trouble emerged last season. Giles appeared in just four games before deciding in late September to undergo Tommy John surgery. “Ken has been among the most valuable relievers in baseball since making his debut back in 2014,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He has consistently dominated the strike zone with elite-level stuff. He will not be able to contribute this season as he continues the rehab from TJ surgery, but we are confident in his ability to impact our club in 2022 and potentially beyond.” Giles met with Servais as pitchers and catchers reported to the team’s spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, this week. Servais said the likely plan is for Giles to remain in Arizona rehabbing after the team heads north for the start of the regular season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press
It's too early to know where the NFL salary cap will end up in the range of $180 million to $198 million coming off a pandemic-dominated season that was completed on time but still cost the league billions of dollars in revenue. A glimmer of good news for teams came this week in the potential floor of the cap going up to $180 million after an initial agreement between the league and the players' union that it wouldn't be lower than $175 million. The higher figure in the possible range is the 2020 number, and simple economics seem to make it all but certain that a seven-year run of the salary cap going up at least $10 million per season will end. A flat-at-best cap could be an issue for the handful of teams currently over the $180 million figure, including the two-time AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. It's also a potential problem for the Dallas Cowboys if they can't get a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, which would cause his cap charge to hit $37 million with another franchise tag after being around $31 million last year. Dallas, however, is third among clubs with significant carryover cap space from 2020 at $25.4 million. Only Cleveland ($30.4 million) and the New York Jets ($26.7 million) have more, according to figures released by the union. A look at some of the key issues as NFL teams wait for the final number going into free agency, which starts March 17. BIG GAP, REGARDLESS Even without a reduction from the 2020 salary cap, NFL teams will be in an uncomfortable place. Based on year-over-year increases from most of the past decade, the 2021 cap would be approaching — if not exceeding — $210 million. If the cap ended up at $185 million, that's still $25 million less than teams would have to spend without the lost revenues of 2020. And that's more than the franchise tag figure at every position except quarterback. MONEY TO SPEND Jacksonville, the Jets and New England have the most room under the cap, according to overthecap.com. The Jaguars will have somewhere around $80 million to spend, possibly more, and could have a relatively inexpensive quarterback if Trevor Lawrence is drafted No. 1 overall and ends up starting for new coach Urban Meyer. Indianapolis also has some flexibility even after adding Carson Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia and the $25 million cap charge coming with the No. 2 overall pick from the 2016 draft. BUDGETARY CONSTRAINTS The Chiefs are among 13 teams currently over the cap, according to overthecap.com, which is projecting a $180 million cap right now. Of those 13, eight made the playoffs, including New Orleans. However, two of the post-season qualifiers in Buffalo and Tennessee are marginally over the cutoff, and would be under if the cap ends up at $185 million or higher. “We’ve got several different models that we’ve looked at,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said. “We’re in better shape than some teams are cap-wise and we’re not as good as others, but we’ll work through it.” The Saints have the biggest overage at $69.5 million, although the possible retirement of quarterback Drew Brees could help along with several veterans who could be cut with significant cap savings. PURGING THE VETS New Orleans could be a good illustration of an issue that figures to play out across the league, with cap experts predicting widespread releasing of higher-paid veterans. It's already happening to some degree. Although Houston and star defensive end J.J. Watt said his release was a mutual decision, it might have happened regardless with the 32-year-old set to make $15.5 million while the guaranteed money had already been paid in the $100 million, six-year extension he signed in 2014. Atlanta cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey this week. They had 146 career starts between them. Expect similar moves in the coming weeks, even before the cap number is announced. TAG, YOU'RE IT Of the 14 players given the franchise tag last year, only two signed long-term deals. One was Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who became the NFL's first 2,000-yard rusher in eight years. Given the continuing financial uncertainty in the NFL — owners still don't know if they'll have full stadiums in 2021 — the tag could become a bridge to a more certain future, just as it appeared to be last season. It's also worth noting that a decrease in the cap could mean lower salaries on some of the franchise tags, another incentive for owners to go that route. But that won't work with those who played under the tag last season. For example, Prescott gets a raise based on a percentage of what he made in 2020, per rules in the labour deal. ___ AP Pro Football Writers Arnie Stapleton and Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
