Andre Drummond with an alley oop vs the Houston Rockets
Andre Drummond (Los Angeles Lakers) with an alley oop vs the Houston Rockets, 05/12/2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive. The Lakers led 121-113 with 2:57 remaining, but the Rockets scored nine straight points to go up by a point in the final minute. After a timeout, Kuzma was able to drive the lane and score the go-ahead points. Houston had a final chance, but Kelly Olynyk had the ball stolen by Ben McLemore with 0.9 seconds remaining. Talen Horton-Tucker then hit the first free throw, but missed the second. Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, and Andre Drummond added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso. James was ruled out for the sixth straight game due to a high right ankle sprain, while Davis (groin) and Caruso (foot) aggravated injuries during an overtime win over the Knicks on Tuesday night. Los Angeles had seven players in double figures as it extended its winning streak to three for the first time since the middle of March. Horton-Tucker, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime of Tuesday night’s win over the New York Knicks, got his fourth start of the season. He also had 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the season while logging a season-high 37 minutes. Drummond recorded a double-double for the second straight game and was 9 of 13 from the field. Kuzma scored 19 points and Montrezl Harrell added 16. The Lakers (40-30) are in seventh place in the Western Conference with two games remaining. They are one game behind Portland and Dallas in the battle for a top six spot, which would allow them to avoid being in next week's play-in tournament. However, the Trail Blazers and Mavericks won the season series over the Lakers and hold the tiebreakers. Olynyk and Armoni Brooks scored 24 apiece for the Rockets (16-54) and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 20. Houston has dropped seven straight and 44 of its last 49. TIP INS Rockets: Danuel House Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries were unavailable after suffering ankle injuries Monday. Lakers: Los Angeles unveiled the banner for its 17th NBA championship before the game. They held off from doing it until fans were finally allowed to attend games at Staples Center. UP NEXT Rockets: Host the LA Clippers on Friday. Lakers: Travel to Indiana on Saturday. — More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half. Frei was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room putting no weight on the leg. Out of substitutes, the Sounders placed winger Alex Roldan in goal for the closing minutes. Roldan made a pair of saves in the final minutes to help secure the victory. Roldan scored his first goal of the season when a clearance attempt came to his feet outside the 18-yard box. He settled it with his right foot and sent in a shot from distance with his left. San Jose (3-2-0) had won three in a row. TORONTO FC 2, CREW 0 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat Columbus Crew for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds. Toronto (1-2-1) has lost just once in its last 10 matches against Columbus, going 6-1-3. Defending champion Columbus (1-0-3) had its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped. Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019. Toronto nearly went ahead 2-0 in the 26th, but Nick DeLeon’s shot hit the crossbar and Yeferson Soteldo’s empty-net attempt was denied by defender Saad Abdul-Salaam. Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later. MONTREAL 2, INTER MIAMI 0 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bjørn Johnsen scored two first-half goals and Montreal beat Inter Miami in a game delayed by lightning for more than two hours. Johnsen raced past the defense in the 14th minute for Djordje Mihailovic’s through ball and slotted it inside the near post. Eleven minutes later, following a Miami giveaway, Johnsen redirected Romell Quioto’s pass off the post and in. The match was stopped in the 47th minute after lightening strikes were reported in the area. Play resumed 2 hours, 17 minutes later. Montreal improved to 2-1-2, and Miami dropped to 1-2-2. DYNAMO 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0 HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored on a breakaway in the 56th minute and Houston beat Sporting Kansas City. Houston (2-1-2) has only lost three times in its last 17 home matches. Kansas City (2-2-1) had won five of its last eight matches against Houston. Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric made four saves to help the Dynamo hold Sporting KC scoreless for the first time since 2017. Houston coach Tab Ramos received a red card in the 88th minute for arguing a no-call. REVOLUTION 1, UNION 1, TIE CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 88th minute to give Philadelphia the tie with New England Revolution 1-1 on Wednesday night. Teal Bunbury, a substitute in the 68th minute, had a sliding finish of DeJuan Jones’ pass to open the scoring for New England (2-1-2) in the 85th. Three minutes later, Przybylko tied it on a header in traffic. Philadelphia (1-2-2) ended a three-game home losing streak. MINNESOTA UNITED 1, WHITECAPS 0 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota beat Vancouver for its first victory of the season. Minnesota (1-4-0) avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season. Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header off Robin Lod’s cross. Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves. Vancouver dropped to 2-2-1. The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second straight day and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 13-8 Wednesday night for their fifth win in a row. José Abreu drove in three runs and Billy Hamilton matched his career high with four hits and also scored three times. The White Sox have won six of seven, boosting the best record in the majors to 21-13. “It came at a good time,” the 23-year-old Vaughn said of his homer. “It added to the lead. “It felt pretty good.” Nelson Cruz hit his ninth homer for the Twins, who have dropped three straight and seven of eight. Josh Donaldson drove in three runs. Dallas Keuchel (2-1) won for the first time since April 18. He retired nine straight after giving up three runs in the first three innings, including Cruz’s homer in the first. He left after 5 2/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and six earned runs while striking out just one. “We had a lot of things going on tonight that were great,” Keuchel said. “I just wish I could’ve pitched a little longer.” J.A. Happ (2-1) was tagged for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, including Vaughn’s two-run homer in the fourth. Grandal went deep in the fifth off reliever Shaun Anderson. “Normally he’s pretty good at keeping the damage to a minimum,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of his starter. “We weren’t able to do that today.” Abreu drove in a run with his first triple since 2019 and Yermín Mercedes followed him with an RBI single in the first to give Chicago the lead for good. Vaughn’s solo homer started the scoring in a five-run fifth and Abreu ended it with a two-run single. Hamilton tripled and doubled in his third career four-hit game and also stole a base. Chicago has outscored its opponents by a majors-best 72 runs this season and has scored at least nine runs in each of its last four games. DEFENSIVE WHIZ Abreu recorded his 700th career RBI with his first-inning triple but drew the loudest roars from the home crowd for a pair of plays at first base. The AL MVP barrel-rolled onto his stomach in the fifth to stop an Andrelton Simmons grounder before throwing him out, then hustled into shallow right field an inning later to make an over-the-shoulder catch of Miguel Sanó’s popup. “It’s a pleasure to watch him play,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He sets that example; that’s why the fellas follow him.” TRAINER’S ROOM Twins: LHP Devin Smeltzer (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game. Anderson was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take his spot. … INF/OF Alex Kirilloff (sprained right wrist) is scheduled to begin hitting in a batting cage Friday. He’s been on the injured list since May 5. White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodón’s next start has been moved to Saturday due to back and hamstring tightness, LaRussa said. Rodón (5-0, 0.58), who no-hit Cleveland on April 14, will be replaced Thursday by Lance Lynn. UP NEXT Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.43) faces fellow right-hander Lynn (3-1, 1.52) in Thursday afternoon’s series finale. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press