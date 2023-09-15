Giménez's two-run homer (13)
Andrés Giménez crushes a two-run home run to right-center for his 13th homer of the season, putting the Guardians on the board in the 2nd
Andrés Giménez crushes a two-run home run to right-center for his 13th homer of the season, putting the Guardians on the board in the 2nd
An 80-minute due to early morning fog caused problems later on at the BMW PGA Championship.
USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program's history. It's certainly possible now that the Americans will keep the top spot leading into the Paris
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Helmut Marko referred to the Mexican’s background when discussing his inconsistent form this season.
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Not even first-round NHL draft picks are immune to the perils of airline travel.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
The Eagles produced 259 rushing yards in the Week 2 victory over the Vikings. Here are the winners and losers from Thursday night.
Lionel Messi is healthy, but how much he will play vs. Atlanta United remains a mystery.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who welcomed her second baby over the summer, never officially retired from tennis
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie Dawand Jones does everything extra large, so it's no surprise his first NFL start will be on a colossal stage. Monday night. In Pittsburgh. Against Steelers star T.J. Watt. Are you ready for some football? “Can’t wait,” Cleveland's unassuming 6-foot-8, 375-pound right tackle said Thursday. “Honestly, I couldn’t ask for nothing else.” Careful, kid. His matchup against Watt, one of the NFL's most feared edge rushers, will go a long way toward deciding if the Browns
HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany (AP) — German politicians published planned reforms to the country's sports system on Friday, seeking to stem a long-term slide down the Olympic medals table. The changes come less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup despite a key government-backed ranking listing the game as having the lowest potential for success of any sport on the Summer Olympic program. That increased calls to rethink the system. “German competitive sport is currently largely unable
GENEVA (AP) — Spain's Women's World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was left off the short-list of nominees for the annual FIFA awards announced Thursday, a week after he was fired following an international uproar in the wake of the final. Vilda was not among five candidates for the Best Women’s Coach Award for 2023, which did include England coach Sarina Wiegman, whose team lost the final to Spain. The candidates were picked by a FIFA-appointed expert panel that included United States great Mia