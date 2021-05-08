Andrés Giménez's sacrifice fly
Andrés Giménez plates Josh Naylor with a sacrifice fly to left field to give Cleveland the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning
The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.
Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.
Did ABC intentionally choose Aaron Rodgers to make this guest appearance?
Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.
You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?
Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.
The Michael Jordan jersey is from the 1982-83 season at North Carolina.
Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.
David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.
HoopsHype analyzes which impending free agent's stock are up and which are down approaching 2021 NBA free agency.
Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán scored in the first half and the defending MLS champion Columbus Crew won for the first time this season, beating D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday. Zelarayán’s curling 25-yard free kick in the 20th minute was the first goal of the season for the Crew (1-0-2). D.C. United (1-3-0) had two own goals in the second half. Pedro Santos’ left-footed blast was blocked by D.C. goalkeeper Chris Seitz at teammate Frédéric Brillant, whose chest deflection went into the net for a Columbus goal in the 63rd minute. Former Crew forward Ola Kamara brought D.C. back within one with a left-footed shot in the 81st minute, but Columbus quickly got its lead back to two when Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the scoring in the 83rd. NASHVILLE 2, REVOLUTION 0 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl scored in Nashville's victory over New England. Sapong scored on a sliding left-footed tap-in off a header from Walker Zimmerman at the 25th minute, and Muyl connected in the 75th for Nashville’s (1-0-3). New England dropped to 2-1-1. WHITECAPS 2, MONTREAL 0 SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored twice in the second half to lift Vancouver past Montreal. The Whitecaps (2-1-1) are playing their 2021 home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June. Montreal fell to 1-1-2. RED BULLS 2, TORONTO FC 0 HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Frankie Amaya scored his first goal for New York and and Caden Clark added a late goal to finish off Toronto. New York improved to 2-2-0, and Toronto dropped to 0-2-1. DYNAMO 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored the tying goal late in the first half and Dallas held on for the draw with Houston. Fabrice-Jean Picault opened the scoring for Houston (1-1-2) on a penalty kick into the right corner in the 34th minute. Obrian tied it for Dallas (1-1-2) in the 42nd. UNION 2, FIRE 0 CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored to help Philadelphia beat Chicago. Andre Blake came up with a late save for his 40th shutout. The Union (1-2-1) have won five of their last six matches against the Fire (0-3-1). ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Beth Mowins joined Jim Deshaies in the booth for the Cubs' matchup with the Pirates on Saturday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday. Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale. Carter scored his 17th goal as the Penguins finished the regular season with 13 wins and points in 14 of their last 16 games. Pittsburgh also finished 22-4-2 at home, one of the best marks in the league. Michael Houser, who grew up in northern Pittsburgh suburbs, made 22 saves for Buffalo. Houser made his fourth straight start for the Sabres, who used a NHL-high six goalies this season. Lagace played with the Vegas Golden Knights when he made his last start on Feb. 1, 2019, against Carolina. Lagace, who played in his 18th NHL game, joined Pittsburgh as a free agent in the off-season, and split the year on the team’s taxi squad and minor league affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He served as the backup for five games with Pittsburgh, including the last two before Saturday’s start. Lagace stopped Drake Caggiula on a breakaway late in the second period and made a point-blank save on Victor Olofsson in the third, both with Pittsburgh preserving a one-goal lead. Carter scored the game’s only goal at 1:58 of the second period from Frederick Gaudreau. Carter had the first four-goal game of his career during an 8-4 win against the Sabres on Thursday. He has five of Pittsburgh’s last nine goals. The Sabres endured an 18-game winless streak midway through the regular-season, but they won eight of their final 21 games. Buffalo missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season, but the Sabres outshot Pittsburgh 11-3 in the first period and 24-9, as they only trailed by a goal through 40 minutes. PLAYOFF POSITIONING Pittsburgh will finish no worse than second place in the East Division, following Saturday’s win. But the Penguins seek their ninth division title in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 season. Pittsburgh can win the division championship if Washington fails to win its final two games in regulation. Pittsburgh clinched its 15th consecutive playoff berth last week, the longest active streak in major North American professional sports. INJURY UPDATE Evgeni Malkin was unable to finish Saturday’s game against Buffalo. Teddy Blueger centred the second line late in the third period and Jared McCann replaced Malkin on the top unit during a late power play. Malkin, who didn’t play the final 8:48 of regulation, recently returned to the lineup after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury. DeSmith is dealing with an upper-body injury, while Jarry is working through a lower-body injury. DeSmith missed his third game, while Jarry played in Thursday’s win against Buffalo. Penguins’ coach Mike Sullivan expects both Jarry and DeSmith to be ready when the playoffs start. Penguins’ forward Brandon Tanev participated in his third full-contact practice on Friday, but he also missed the regular-season finale on Saturday. He missed his 18th consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Tanev has missed 24 of the last 26 games. Penguins’ D Mike Matheson missed his fourth straight game after he was struck in the face with a puck May 1 at Washington. CARTER NEARS 400 Carter is one goal from becoming the 101st player in NHL history and the second from the 2003 NHL Draft class to record 400 goals. Carter has nine goals and 11 points in 14 games since Pittsburgh acquired the veteran forward from Los Angeles before the trade deadline. Carter had eight goals in 40 games with the Kings this season. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Scifo, The Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool kept its faint top four hopes alive in the English Premier League after beating Southampton by an unconvincing 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side stumbled over the line for only a second league win at home in 2021 thanks to Sadio Mane's first-half header and Thiago Alcantara's first goal for the club in the 90th minute. At this stage of the campaign, results rather than performances are the preference and considering Liverpool’s woeful home record this year, this was a welcome boost after conceding late equalizers in its previous two matches. But this performance did not bode well for its Champions League aspirations. “We are kind of (in the top-four race),” Klopp said. "It's not impossible but it's difficult. We will give it a try and see where we get to.” Chelsea's win at Manchester City put the Blues into third just before kickoff, setting Leicester as Liverpool's new primary target, nine points ahead. More injuries — to Ozan Kabak, Ben Davies, James Milner and Naby Keita — meant academy graduate Rhys Williams was drafted in for his first start in two months alongside Nat Phillips, returning at centre back after a two-match absence. It also meant Klopp was without his three first-choice central defenders plus the two he signed in January as cover. His lack of resources showed with Ben Woodburn, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackpool, in the squad for the first time in two years alongside 18-year-old centre back Billy Koumetio, making his debut on a Premier League bench. The game quickly settled into a familiar pattern at Anfield of chances created but not converted. Mane made no mistake from Mohamed Salah's 31st-minute cross — the first time this season the pair combined for a Premier League goal. The host's anxiety wasn't calmed until just after 90 minutes when Thiago scored from outside the edge of the penalty area. But the worrying is far from over for Southampton, which is not mathematically safe. A 13th defeat in 17 matches left it still looking over its shoulders. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16. Thompson (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save. Duffy pinch hit for Thompson and blooped a two-out single to right off reliever Clay Holmes to score Heyward — who led off with a walk against Sam Howard (2-2) and stole second — with the winning run. Ka'ai Tom hit his first big league homer and Adam Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of nine. The Pirates have totalled eight runs in their last six games. They are 2-17 in their last 19 games at Wrigley Field. The Cubs jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Contreras was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and one out. Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe (two runs, six hits in six innings) avoided further damage by getting Jason Heyward to line out and David Bote to fly out. Tom's two-run blast to the left-centre bleachers in the fourth put the Pirates on top 2-1. Chicago tied it in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Sogard to drive in Contreras. TRAINER'S ROOM Pirates: 1B Colin Moran left in the bottom of the first with left groin discomfort. Moran, playing well behind the bag, caught a liner by Heyward and was injured when he ran and dived to first base trying to double off Contreras. Cubs: SS Javier Báez left the game in a double switch after the seventh inning. ... RHP Jake Arrieta (forearm strain) was scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday. He's not eligible to be activated from the 10-day IL until Thursday. UP NEXT Cubs righty Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 6.07 ERA) faces Pirates lefty Tyler Anderson (2-3, 3.24) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday. Hendricks is coming off a seven-inning complete game win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Anderson already has lost twice to Chicago this season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Jackson, The Associated Press
SANDY, Utah — Cristian Dájome scored two goals in the second half on Saturday, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Montreal 2-0. Dájome drew the penalty in the 55th minute after running behind Lucas Cavallini’s pass and getting taken down by Montreal’s Kamal Miller in the top left corner of the 18-yard box. Two minutes later Dájome converted from the spot into the bottom right corner. The Whitecaps (2-1-1) took a 2-0 lead in the 71st minute on Dájome’s header of Déiber Caicedo’s corner. Maxime Crépeau earned his second clean sheet of the season with four saves, including a diving effort to stop Bjørn Johnsen’s close-range shot in the 29th minute. Lassi Lappalainen put one in the net for Montreal (1-1-2) in the 89th minute but a VAR review determined that Erik Hurtado had commited a hand ball during the buildup. It was the first time the Canadian rivals played each other outside of Vancouver or Montreal. The Whitecaps are playing their 2021 home games at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium through at least the end of June. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press