Andrés Giménez hits a two-run home run (1)

TORONTO — Four players on the Toronto Blue Jays' injured list are making progress in their recovery. Gold Glove-winning centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit in the batting cage before Toronto hosted the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Kiermaier, who is on the 10-day IL with left hip flexor inflammation, also did some running activities. Relief pitcher Chad Green resumed throwing on Monday as he rehabilitates a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Long reliever Bowden Francis is expected to resu
Mracna, a graduate transfer from George Mason in his first season with the Bulldogs, pitched the last two innings of a 5-4 win in College Station, Texas, on Saturday. A 30-second video of Mracna in the bullpen, posted by Barstool Texas A&M, showed Mracna appearing to work on his glove in a corner.
Matt Ryan will give CBS a new look on its Sunday pregame show, with Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason exiting after more than 20 years with the network.
Hundreds of fishermen participated in the Sealy Big Bass Splash Tournament in Texas while game wardens went fishing for a different prize.
Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and will now look to make the transition from rugby to football.
Former professional tennis player Andre Agassi celebrated his birthday on Monday. In honour of the occasion, the star re-shared a charming throwback picture of himself with his rarely seen children Jaden and Jaz. Details…
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Travis Kelce has reportedly gotten a raise.
Mason Miller has unleashed the hardest fastball in the major leagues this season, topping out at 103.7 mph.
BOSTON — Auston Matthews was forced to watch with the Maple Leafs' season on the line. Battling an illness the better part of the last week, the three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's top goal-scorer made a brief appearance at Tuesday's optional morning skate with Toronto down 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in the teams' first-round playoff series. There was hope Matthews would be able to suit up with the club facing elimination, but he didn't take the ice for warmups at TD Gar
Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity
The NFL draft has a way of creating pressure for established veterans, and these names might be on notice after their teams' picks.
"The work never stops but I live a life of peace and contentment that I never knew was possible."
Ezekiel Elliott is returning to the Cowboys as their starting running back one year after being released due to diminishing returns on his contract.
TORONTO — Justin Turner had a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo shot in the third as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday. Danny Jansen also had a home run as Toronto (15-15) won back-to-back games. Davis Schneider and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drove in runs with base hits. Starter Yariel Rodriguez earned a no decision after he gave up three runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks, with one strikeout over 3 2/3 innings. Genesis Cabrera (1-0), Tr
NASHVILLE — After achieving a rare playoff feat, the Vancouver Canucks are facing a big question — what comes next? Three different goalies have backstopped the Canucks to victories this post-season, giving Vancouver a 3-1 edge in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators. Now the team must decide who’ll be in net for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday. For Canucks forward J.T. Miller, the answer doesn’t matter. “It doesn’t affect the way we’re playing. If anything, you want to play hard
DJ Moore shared his early thoughts on Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams after a throwing session before the 2024 NFL draft.
Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul in Texas this summer has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this week approved terms for the July 20 fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.
Rory McIlroy gave fans a unique encore performance after teaming up with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic, grabbing a microphone and belting out the lines of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" at TPC Louisiana.
The Los Angeles Lakers went into this season with high hopes. After locking up some of their younger players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt to multi-year contracts, many 'pundits' considered the Lakers to have won the ...