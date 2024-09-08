Andrés Chaparro's RBI double
Andrés Chaparro hits a line-drive double to left-center field, scoring James Wood and cutting the Nationals' deficit to 7-3 in the 9th
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
A turnover at the goal line encapsulated a stunning first half in Cincinnati that had the Patriots pitching a shutout.
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics. On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium before their game against the Jaguars on Sunday morning.
Wilson tweaked her leg late in Friday's game against the Sun and was seen wearing a walking boot ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Wilson's calf injury was deemed too severe to allow him to make his Steelers debut Sunday.
Anthony Richardson showed off his arm strength on Sunday.
Six of the top seven teams after Week 2 are from the SEC.
Chase, who was seen warming up before the game, was unable to finalize an extension with Cincinnati before kickoff but may play regardless
Alabama looked like it might be the second big upset of college football's Week 2. But a 28-point fourth quarter put South Florida away.
The defending national champions have serious work to do.
Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame in South Bend as 28.5-point underdogs.
Angel Reese's record-setting rookie season is over two weeks before anyone expected.
The Cowboys took the 39-31 double OT win after a second-half comeback and Arkansas' last-second game-tying field goal.
Rising got pushed into Baylor's drink table near the end of the first half.
Despite the show taking place just two weeks after All In London, All Out delivered on several different levels, most notably in a Match of the Year candidate between Will Ospreay and Pac.
It's was a full day of action in Week 2.
The USMNT lost 2-1 to Canada in the first of many boring friendlies in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup.
Tulane had a TD wiped away with 17 seconds to go in K-State's 34-27 win.