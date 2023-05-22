Ancient Egyptian designs come to life with AI
STORY: AI technology is breathing new
life into ancient Egyptian styles
Location: Cairo, Egypt
Tutera is creating fashion designs inspired
by ancient Egypt using artificial intelligence
(Somaya Bahy Eldin, Vice President of Tutera)
“It’s like you have one million people working with you, as if I work with a team of a million, not 100, but a million. We are witnessing a revolution, the big data revolution, so if we didn’t cope with it, we will go extinct eventually.”
Founders say using AI has saved them a lot of time
They’ve been able to create a variety of
designs without having to hire more people
Tutera also used AI to showcase their collection,
putting on a virtual fashion show in the Metaverse