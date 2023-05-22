Ancient Egyptian designs come to life with AI

STORY: AI technology is breathing new

life into ancient Egyptian styles

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Tutera is creating fashion designs inspired

by ancient Egypt using artificial intelligence

(Somaya Bahy Eldin, Vice President of Tutera)

“It’s like you have one million people working with you, as if I work with a team of a million, not 100, but a million. We are witnessing a revolution, the big data revolution, so if we didn’t cope with it, we will go extinct eventually.”

Founders say using AI has saved them a lot of time

They’ve been able to create a variety of

designs without having to hire more people

Tutera also used AI to showcase their collection,

putting on a virtual fashion show in the Metaverse