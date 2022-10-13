Analytics vs Gut Feeling when making in-game decisions | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon discuss the Chargers decision to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 46 yard line with a 2-point lead and just over 1:10 remaining in the game. The decision may not have led to a first down conversion, but Austin is all about going for whatever gives the team the best chance to win games. Matt and Austin also discuss the hot debate of going with the analytics vs. a gut feeling when making similar in-game decisions. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.