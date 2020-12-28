Amy Schumer pokes fun at Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish accent and heritage controversy
Hilaria Baldwin is done — for now — responding to accusations that she’s been faking her Spanish heritage and accent, but others are weighing in on the saga.
Hilaria Baldwin is done — for now — responding to accusations that she’s been faking her Spanish heritage and accent, but others are weighing in on the saga.
It's understandable why Brian Flores would stick with his rookie QB, but Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins a better chance to win in Week 17.
Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.
Washington released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday, hours after coach Ron Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will start the regular-season finale with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play at the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the past two games with a strained right calf. Haskins started those two games, both losses, is 1-5 this season and turned the ball over three times in a 20-13 defeat to Carolina on Sunday that saw him benched for Heinicke.Rivera said he saw more out of Heinicke — who hadn't played in the NFL since 2018 — after replacing Haskins in the fourth quarter of that game. Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble, while Heinicke led a touchdown drive late against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy last week after violating COVID-19 protocols for partying mask-less with several people after a loss to Seattle. It was his second protocol violation this season, and his performance against Carolina ended his time in Washington.The team is 4-1 with Smith as the starter this season. Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.After blowing its first chance to win the division by losing to Carolina, Washington (6-9) just needs to beat the Eagles to get into the playoffs and host a wild-card round game. The game was moved to primetime Sunday.“We're playing with house money and that's the best part of it,” Rivera said. “No one expected us to be here.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his protocol violations and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. This would be just his second career start.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
The Chiefs aren't going to be risking an injury in the finale.
Whether it's James Harden or the next star available, the Raptors will face challenges in finding the right fit.
The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.
They may not be remembered forever, but the Czech Republic world junior team has emerged as the feel-good story of the tournament.
Messi is free to start negotiating his exit in the January transfer window. He says he won't, but Manchester City rumors and their attendant possibilities for an MLS move won't quit.
Dinwiddie appeared to awkwardly plant his right leg and fell to the court in Sunday's loss.
The San Diego Padres reportedly acquired former Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays. He was last seen being pulled from World Series Game 6.
LONDON — Leicester settled for a 1-1 draw at struggling Crystal Palace after Harvey Barnes' late equalizer on Monday in the Premier League.Still, the point was good enough to move Leicester into second place on goal difference over Everton, whose match later Monday was postponed after Manchester City reported new coronavirus cases. Leicester is three points behind first-place Liverpool.Barnes fired a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner in the 83rd minute, beating Vicente Guaita, who earlier boosted Palace's hopes when he saved Kelechi Iheanacho's first-half penalty.Palace opened the scoring in the 58th minute when Andros Townsend’s cross over the Leicester defence found Wilfried Zaha, who volleyed it past Kasper Schmeichel. It was his eighth goal of the Premier League season — already doubling his tally from 2019-20.“I thought after we conceded the goal, some of our play, the speed of our game, was really good,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. "We end up frustrated that we haven’t won the game.”Playing their second game in three days, both teams rested regulars with Rodgers making seven changes from the starting lineup that drew 2-2 against Manchester United on Saturday.Jamie Vardy has converted six of seven penalty attempts for Leicester this season but was on the bench when Luke Thomas was fouled by James Tomkins in the area in the 17th minute. Iheanacho stutter-stepped and shot with his left foot but Guaita dove and saved it with his right hand.“You can’t play Jamie or some of these guys every single night," Rodgers said.Vardy came on as a substitute in the second half.The draw extended Palace's winless streak to five games, but it was a welcome point following back-to-back drubbings: 3-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday and 7-0 to Liverpool the week before.“Liverpool knocked us back and Aston Villa who are a very good team as well, let's not forget, they knocked us back a little bit, too,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson said.“To face Leicester today was going to be a daunting task,” he continued, “but I thought we handled it very well. The point today and the way we played in the second half will stand us in good stead going forward.”Palace moved up a spot to 13th and hosts last-place Sheffield United on Saturday. Leicester is at Newcastle on Sunday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Drafting a quarterback two years after the team took Dwayne Haskins might not be ideal, but they might not have a choice.
Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules by partying with several people without a mask. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy, but coach Ron Rivera opted to stick with Haskins because Smith was still injured and he didn't have another established QB on the roster.“My time with the WFT has unfortunately come to an end,” Haskins tweeted. “I thank the team & fans for the opportunity to play for the team I grew up rooting for. I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”Rivera said Monday morning either Smith or Taylor Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. It was clear Rivera was done with Haskins, whom he had shuffled to the bottom of the depth chart for the second time this season.“Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can dig your way back out of it,” Rivera said. “I hope he learns from these experiences. Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Heinicke, who hadn't played in the NFL since 2018. Rivera was asked what he'd like to see from Haskins in the next week and responded, “Just improvement.”That will have to come elsewhere. He has some tools to succeed in the pros, but hasn't been able to put it all together in 16 appearances.“You watch his talent, and you see the arm,” Rivera said. "That’s the thing that I think is his most redeeming quality as a quarterback, which I think is probably the most important thing.”But it's far from the only thing, his off-field behaviour outweighed his potential. A favourite of owner Dan Snyder's from his time at a Washington-area high school, Haskins missed the final play of his first NFL victory last year while taking a photo with a fan in the stands, disappeared from practice with a mysterious illness after being benched and demoted in October and twice violated rules for conduct in the middle of a pandemic.The 23-year-old Ohio State product said he tried not to let his tumultuous week of attending his girlfriend's birthday party with several people not wearing masks, photos surfacing on social media, apologizing to coaches and teammates, being fined and losing his captaincy affect his play. But he was clearly down in the dumps and despondent in a postgame video call he did after driving home from the stadium.“It was definitely the hardest week of my life," Haskins said. "I’m just going to bounce back and move forward, pray and get my life together.”Washington’s previous regime drafted Haskins 15th overall in 2019, the third QB taken after Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones. He finishes his time with the organization 3-10 as the starter, including 1-5 this season, with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.The team's last first-round QB bust, Robert Griffin III, tweeted Monday: “Wishing the best for (Haskins). You are only 23! Learn from this and bounce back.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel spoke with Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley about his time with Justin Fields at Ohio State last season, as well as, his time coaching against Trevor Lawrence at OSU and BC, and what makes both players so hard to game plan against.
If they're singing anything in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Seattle, it could be “I Can See Clearly Now.” All three took some big steps Sunday.As for the appropriate song in the AFC South and NFC East, try “Purple Haze.” Or “Land Of Confusion.”The post-season picture came into focus in some places and got more muddled elsewhere. The folks at NFL headquarters must love having such big-time quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees already in the field. And they must be thrilled that at least 10 Week 17 matchups will have some playoff significance.“Cherish these moments,” linebacker K.J. Wright, the longest-tenured Seahawks player, told teammates in the locker room after a 20-9 victory over the Rams. “It’s been a while since we’ve been NFC West champs. And this team, especially our brotherhood, our togetherness, brought us to this moment.”At this moment, here's how things stand — and what might be ahead on the first Sunday of 2021.AFC EASTBuffalo (11-3), which takes on struggling New England on Monday night, owns the division crown and will get the No. 2 seed behind Kansas City by winning out.Miami (10-5), with one of the most impressive two-season turnarounds in recent memory, gets a wild-card berth by winning at the Bills next weekend — a huge challenge. But the Dolphins have met lots of challenges this year.“I think we have a special team," Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said after engineering a last-minute drive to beat Las Vegas on Saturday night. ”I think this team all year long has fought."AFC NORTHPittsburgh (12-3) broke a three-game slide with a monstrous second half to beat Indianapolis. That gave the Steelers the division title.“It’s a fine line between drinking wine and squashing grapes and sometimes it was very subtle,” coach Mike Tomlin said.The grapes are tasting pretty sweet for Baltimore and rancid for Cleveland.The Ravens (10-5) won a fourth consecutive game, beating the Giants, and will head to the post-season with a victory over Cincinnati. The Browns, trying to end the NFL's longest playoff absence — last appearance 2002 — were severely short-handed by COVID-19 issues and fell to the Jets. They'll need to defeat the archrival Steelers, and wouldn't Pittsburgh enjoy keeping that drought going?AFC SOUTHIndianapolis' collapse at Pittsburgh spiraled the Colts (10-5) out of a playoff spot. To get back in as a wild card, they must take care of inept Jacksonville (1-14, whose win was opening day against Indy) and have either Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami lose. Or if Tennessee (10-5 after a loss at Green Bay) loses at woeful Houston next Sunday and the Colts win, they get the division crown and the Titans likely will be out. Or not.AFC WESTAll Kansas City (14-1), despite a tight win over weak Atlanta on Sunday. The reigning league champions own the AFC's only post-season bye.“If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it’s a good thing for the teams trying to make a championship run,” Mahomes said. “But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win a football game whenever we get there.”NFC WESTAll Seattle's, and the Seahawks (11-4) have a shot at the conference bye.With their loss at Seattle, the Rams (9-6) need a home victory against Arizona (8-7) to ensure a wild card. A loss would lift the Cardinals in and, if Chicago beats Green Bay, give the Bears a berth, too, sending LA packing.NFC NORTHAll Green Bay's, as will be the NFC bye with a win at Soldier Field next Sunday. The Packers (12-3) need to avoid a three-way tie with Seattle and New Orleans at 12-4, which would give the bye to the Saints.Chicago has gone from 5-1 to 5-7 to 8-7. A victory and the Bears are playoffs-bound.NFC SOUTHAll settled, with New Orleans (11-4) on top and Tampa Bay, with that 43-year-old newcomer quarterback — a guy named Brady — guaranteed a wild card at 10-5.NFC EASTAll unsettled — except for Philadelphia (4-10-1), which saw its chances disappear by losing at Dallas (6-9). Pay attention for this one:A Washington victory at Philly on Sunday night gives Ron Rivera's team the division at 7-9 no matter what the Cowboys do at the Giants (5-10) in the afternoon. Washington swept Dallas this season.However, an Eagles win then means whoever emerges from the Cowboys-Giants matchup at the Meadowlands — barring a tie — heads to the playoffs.Yes, a team with a losing record will join the Super Bowl chase, and will host a playoff game on the second weekend of January.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expects some of the players who missed Sunday's loss because of COVID-19 protocols to return to practice Thursday as Cleveland gets ready to face Pittsburgh with a playoff spot riding on the outcome.The Browns (10-5) were beaten 23-16 by the New York Jets, who took advantage of Cleveland being without its top four wide receivers, including leading target Jarvis Landry, starting left tackle Jedrick Wills and two linebackers after they were placed on the COVID list.They'll be able to return this week as long as they text negative.The loss put the Browns in jeopardy of missing the post-season and put them in a win-or-miss situation this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who clinched the AFC North title and could rest some players in the season finale.Cleveland's trying to end a playoff drought stretching to 2002, the NFL's current longest dry spell.Landry was ruled ineligible along with receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge after they had come in close contact with starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus and will also miss the Pittsburgh game.Wills was kept out Sunday because he was showing COVID symptoms. He had been placed on the COVID list last week after close contact with someone outside the organization and then activated on Saturday.Also, rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips was ruled out after having close contact with Goodson.Stefanski said none of the six has tested positive.The players had spent time together in the recovery pool area inside the team's facility, which wasn't a violation. However, it was deemed as high-risk close contact by the league and necessitated them being held out of Cleveland's biggest game to date this season.Stefanski wouldn't say if the players had skirted team safety guidelines, but said he addressed the situation with the offending players.“We have to learn from this,” he said.Stefanski is also hopeful starting right guard Wyatt Teller will practice on Wednesday. He's missed the past two games with a sprained ankle, and the Browns missed him Sunday when they only rushed for 45 yards. Rookie Nick Harris made his first career start in Teller's spot.Harris injured his knee against the Jets and is day to day along with linebackers Sione Takitaki and Tae Davis.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets' first loss of the season. The Nets said Monday the guard's surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.Dinwiddie excelled in a reserve role for the the Nets in the past but had been in the starting lineup for the first three games under Steve Nash, averaging 6.7 points.Though his numbers are down this season with more firepower around him, Dinwiddie remains valued for the numerous roles he has played on the Nets since arriving in 2016.“He means a lot. When Spencer is going he can’t be stopped," centre Jarrett Allen said. “His offensive game, he’s going downhill and creating shots for others. Even off the court, everybody loves having Spencer around and his energy and personality is great for the locker room.”Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points last season, beginning the season as a reserve but moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs. Irving and Kevin Durant have returned this season and led the Nets to two blowout victories in their first two games.But they couldn't complete a comeback Sunday in Charlotte, falling 106-104 after Dinwiddie was hurt in the third quarter. They are back home Monday to host the Memphis Grizzlies.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press
MIAMI — With one more win by the Miami Dolphins, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be playoff-bound for the first time in his 16-year career.He might not play, though.After pulling off a FitzMagic trick Saturday night to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Fitzpatrick returns to standby mode this week. Tua Tagovailoa remains Miami’s starting quarterback heading into Sunday’s high-stakes regular-season finale at Buffalo.By beating the Bills, the Dolphins (10-5) would clinch only their third playoff berth since 2001, and Fitzpatrick is trying to end a personal post-season drought. He has thrown 5,054 passes for eight teams, all in the regular season.“I am well aware that I’ve never been to the playoffs, I promise you,” the 38-year-old Fitzpatrick said. "And we would love nothing more than to get there.”WHAT’S WORKINGCoach Brian Flores’ two-quarterback system is working, even if he recoils from that label.“The label is we’re going to do what we’ve got to do to win,” Flores said.Fitzpatrick came off the bench in the final 10 minutes Saturday to throw for 182 yards, including a desperation heave he completed in the final seconds even though his face mask was being jerked. The pass and penalty netted 49 yards to set up a field goal for a 26-25 victory.Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa, who threw for only 94 yards on 22 attempts. The rookie improved to 6-2 as a starter but has now been benched twice in the fourth quarter, stirring plenty of debate about whether he deserves the No. 1 job in January — or next season.“He has played fairly well,” Flores said. "People may disagree, but we’ll just agree to disagree in that instance."It’s not based off of one game or one quarter. There are a lot of practices that people don’t see, meetings that people don’t see, walk-throughs that no one sees. Everyone wants to make a judgment and try to make a decision for us about what we should do without all of that information.”WHAT NEEDS HELPShould the Dolphins lose Sunday, they can still make the playoffs with a loss by one of three teams they're battling for an AFC wild-card spot.A loss by Baltimore at Cincinnati, by Indianapolis at home against Jacksonville, or by Cleveland at home against Pittsburgh would get Miami into the post-season even with six defeats. The Ravens and Colts are favoured by two touchdowns, however, and the Browns are also favoured.The Dolphins are 5-point underdogs. FiveThirtyEight puts their chances of making the playoffs at 73%.STOCK UPSecond-year running back Myles Gaskin, who has been sidelined because of a knee injury and COVID-19 protocols, played for only the second time since Nov. 1 and had the best game of his career.Gaskin rushed for 87 yards and had two scoring receptions, including one when he turned a short pass into a 59-yard touchdown. He totalled 169 yards from scrimmage.STOCK DOWNCornerback Byron Jones had his worst game of the year. In the wild final minutes he was burned on a long pass for an 85-yard touchdown and called for a 49-yard pass interference penalty.Officiating on both plays was questionable, with “calls that could go either way," Flores said.“I have a lot of confidence in Byron," the coach said. "He has played well all year. Thankfully we were able to overcome those two situations.”INJUREDThe Dolphins hope receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) will be available this week after both missed Saturday's game. Less promising is the outlook for receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle), guard Solomon Kindley (knee) linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee).KEY NUMBER0 for 10 — the Raiders on third downs Saturday. For the season Miami leads the NFL in third-down defence at 31%.NEXT STEPSThe previous time the Dolphins played at Buffalo in January was in 1991. In December they’ve lost three in a row there by a combined score of 85-33.___Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteven Wine, The Associated Press
The 'hardest week' of Haskins life continued into Monday afternoon.
The Kansas City Chiefs have not covered the spread since they played the New York Jets on Nov. 1.