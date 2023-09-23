Amy Dowden spotted in Strictly Come Dancing intro
The Conservative Party leader said the Canadian prime minster was "demonizing concerned parents."
Cassidy Hutchinson told The Times that staffers were worried "deep state" individuals would try to find the documents they were disposing of.
A witness saw a nearly 14-foot-long alligator in a Florida canal with a lifeless human body in its mouth.
The Duke of Sussex must give due notice if he wishes to stay on a royal estate, The Telegraph understands, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle earlier this month.
Some TikTok users said writing that obituary must have been cathartic for the Ontario woman.
Jaylee Chillson, a teenage runaway, fatally shot herself in front of a local deputy, after the sheriff wanted to take her home
Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 and shared some exciting news from their charity's Instagram account
A little girl had her pets with her for support when she went missing in Michigan. She curled up against the two dogs, using one of them as a pillow.
Ukraine said unknown saboteurs blew up several military aircraft at the Chkalovsky base in an attack earlier this week.
The MSNBC host broke out the video to show how Trump has "trouble even forming basic sentences."
Heidi Klum shared a look at her latest photoshoot on Instagram that sees her rep a number of bold 'fits including men's white briefs with socks and loafers.
Three crocodiles saved a dog seeking refuge in a river - in a possible display of "emotional empathy". A report published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa outlines how a young dog was observed being chased by a pack of feral dogs and entered the shallow waters of the Savitri River, in India's Maharashtra. The dog had not spotted the three mugger crocodiles floating nearby, which began edging closer to what appeared to be certain prey.
Former President Donald Trump hit out at his old friend, the radio personality Howard Stern, in a late-night Truth Social post.
Steelworkers in Ukraine are outsmarting Russian troops with realistic-looking decoy weapons made of scrap wood and trash.
“I think he will do what he says," warned William Cohen.
The Canadian government has amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation of a Sikh activist's death that has inflamed relations with India, sources tell CBC News.That intelligence includes communications involving Indian officials themselves, including Indian diplomats present in Canada, say Canadian government sources.The intelligence did not come solely from Canada. Some was provided by an unnamed ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.In a diplomatic crisis
The infectious disease expert responded to the Florida governor's call to "grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."
The Prince of Wales flew to New York earlier this week to promote his Earthshot Prize
Hailey Bieber shared her playful side with a carousel of pictures on Instagram that included a shot where she's wearing a bright pink bob wig.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.