Amon-Ra St. Brown's best plays in 106-yard game Week 16
Watch the best plays by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
Earlier this month, Swift acknowledged that her football game appearances might be annoying “a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
Anthony Rozniak was fishing for catfish with his brother on the Missouri River earlier this month when he made a lucky catch.
Medical personnel are evaluating Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly after injury scare that caused center to collapse behind the team's bench.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. developed more brain injury symptoms after traveling to Atlanta and will now miss Sunday's game.
An Eastern Michigan player attacked a South Alabama player from behind following the blowout loss, sparking a wild brawl.
A Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office report details former NFL player Mike Williams' cause of death linked to rare bacterial sepsis.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass' go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen's 15-yard completion t
The Steelers, who turned to Mason Rudolph at quarterback, stormed out to a 24-0 lead and cruised to victory against the Bengals.
‘There’s no excuses for you not to end up at the gym or work hard in practice. Everything is here for you to be a better player and better athlete.’
Conor McGregor is not happy with his inactivity in the UFC.
The middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense doesn’t look to have a solution on this roster in 2023.
DK Metcalf met Darrell Utley, his American Sign Language teacher, in person for the first time before the Seahawks' game against the Titans.
Alex Verdugo has escaped Boston, but after taking a parting shot from his old manager, can't escape the wrath of old Red Sox.
Joseph Parker stunned Deontay Wilder and the boxing world by winning a one-sided decision Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
The firebrand sports personality jokes that Dallas Cowboys fans are "nauseating."
Dallas, Miami meet on Christmas Eve in a big NFL game of top-level teams
Curling Canada's new chief executive officer will have a long to-do list when they take on the job next year. Danny Lamoureux is serving as interim CEO after Katherine Henderson left to become president and CEO of Hockey Canada. A new hire - expected sometime in early 2024 - will come as curling appears to be approaching a crossroads in this country. Attendance is sagging at major events, there are fewer top-tier competitions on the calendar and Canadian results at international events continue
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson scored the overtime winner as the United States defeated Canada 6-5 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Saturday. Hutson skated up the ice during the 3-on-3 extra period and lost the puck to Canada forward Owen Beck before stealing it right back and scoring to ice the game at 3:21. Ryan Leonard scored twice, while Quinn Finley, Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore also scored for the United States. Hutson had an assist to go with
KUNGSBACKA, Sweden — Canada added defencemen Jorian Donovan and Ty Nelson to its roster for the world junior hockey championship Saturday after losing a couple of important members of the blue line. They replace defencemen Tristan Luneau and Tanner Molendyk, who will not participate in the world juniors due to injury. Luneau, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, was expected to be a key contributor as one of a few players with NHL experience on the team. Donovan was added to Canada's pre-tournament camp F