Amid release of hostages, temporary cease-fire draws mixed feelings
Segalit and Yohanan Berlinerblaw have spent the past month watching the Israeli-Hamas War diligently through Israeli television in their home west of Boca Raton.
Segalit and Yohanan Berlinerblaw have spent the past month watching the Israeli-Hamas War diligently through Israeli television in their home west of Boca Raton.
The scandal-plagued congressman also called the Ethics Committee chairman a "pussy" and said his colleagues miss votes "because they're too hungover."
A Russian delegation during 2022 peace talks told Ukraine to give up NATO ambitions to stop the conflict, but Ukraine feared a double cross.
The real winner in Trump’s sullying of the South Carolina-Clemson football game: Nikki Haley
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has been criticised by Israel for saying a nine-year-old girl kidnapped by Hamas was “lost and has now been found”.
As the sun went down on Friday October 6, Israelis began preparing for shabbat. For some, their weekend plans were not particularly restful; this would be the fortieth consecutive Saturday on which thousands would take to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the Netanyahu government.
Finland does not intend to negotiate with Russia at the state leadership level regarding the situation on the eastern border, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in an interview with the Finnish newspaper HS on Nov. 25.
Russian troops and their relatives are increasingly considering extended rotation-free deployments unsustainable, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
Palestinian militants in a West Bank refugee camp shot and killed two alleged collaborators with Israel early Saturday, Palestinian officials said. Mobs then kicked the bloodied corpses and dragged them through alleys before trying to tie them to an electrical tower. The scenes, widely shared on social media, were reminiscent of the chaos in the occupied West Bank during two Palestinian uprisings against Israeli rule that erupted in 1987 and in 2000, respectively, each lasting several years.
The images of IDF soldiers relaxing at the R&R facility near Gaza portray a sharp contrast to the scenes of a humanitarian crisis across the border.
The Pakistani Taliban threatened to begin attacking Chinese Belt and Road development projects unless the government pays them a 5 per cent tax on the construction.
In a revealing Times podcast, several Black voters warned that Biden will have to work hard to reel in voters who feel disappointed by Democrats.
Ex-president is suing the veteran journalist and his publishers for trying to ‘capitalise’ off of his ‘valuable’ voice
The electronic billboards reference Trump’s legal problems, election claims.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyA group of White House staffers convened a meeting with a group of President Joe Biden’s top advisers, including his chief of staff, earlier this month to express their concerns over the administration’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian war and demand answers on the U.S.’s strategy for minimizing civilian deaths in Gaza, and what the region would look like after the war, according to new Washington Post report. The report details concerns among White House aide
Poll after poll has shown voters – even the majority of Democrats – are worried about Joe Biden's ability to perform the country's most important job.
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump dies while running to presidential reelection in 2024, how are other GOP candidates impacted?
Russia has relocated its S-400 air defense systems from Kaliningrad Oblast, its enclave on the Baltic Sea coast, in November 2023, to make up for its recent losses on the Ukrainian front, the UK intelligence reported on Nov. 26.
Moscow airports were forced to shut on Sunday as Ukraine launched its most intense drone attack on the Russian capital for months.
Moving S-400s from Kaliningrad, one of Russia's "most strategically sensitive" outposts, indicates how the war has stretched Moscow, the UK MOD said.
Singaporeans Lam Baoyan and Rudy Taslim have spent the last two years running multiple aid projects in Ukraine, visiting the frontlines seven times.