Amid destruction, some in Mykolaiv leave, others stay

STORY: A crucial staging post in Russia’s attempts to capture the strategic port city of Odesa, the center of Mykolaiv has been the victim of more seemingly random rocket attacks in recent days, locals say.

Earlier in the week a Russian shelling hit a psychiatric hospital and a closed hotel. Villages around the city have also been hit, prompting many to question whether it’s safe to remain in the city.

Back in her home Olexandrivna said she had no intentions of leaving, adding that she would be back at work the following Tuesday and would support the Ukrainian forces in whatever way she could.