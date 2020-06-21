American River goes dry on day of 'Rafting Gone Wild' event

A stretch of the American River went "dry" on Saturday. Sacramento County park rangers put an alcohol ban into effect, for the shoreline and water, between Hazel and Watt Avenues. The ban went into place when plans for yet another "Rafting Gone Wild" event surfaced online. For the past several years, the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department has tracked social media chatter about Rafting Gone Wild’s large, non-permitted events, and has put prohibitions in place accordingly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad