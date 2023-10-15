American Red Cross installs smoke detectors in homes after fire

CBC

Luiggi Yataco of Quebec is facing a swath of charges related to incidents in Gander and St. John's, including five counts of fraud over $5,000. (Troy Turner/CBC)The telephone rings and the voice of your frantic grandchild wakes you up.There's been an accident. He's in trouble and needs your help.A second voice takes the phone. It's a lawyer and he tells you your grandchild will be safe and everything will be OK if you send them some money. This is the alleged call to at least seven grandparents