American Cancer Society releases new guidelines for lung cancer screenings

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it looks like both viruses are set to peak over the holiday season. He says this is a key week for Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu because immunization takes about 10 to 14 days to take effect. Moore says just 13 per cent of the eligible population has rec