American Cancer Society releases new guidelines for lung cancer screenings
"Hopefully you can avoid ever having something like this happen to you, or worse."
The Princess of Wales has toured a new facility in London.
Yes, bacon is on the list. Sorry.
Experts say when it comes to supplements for antiaging, your winning formula will depend on your body. Top picks include vitamin D and magnesium.
Two patients in separate incidents died while waiting for a doctor's care in a Montreal-area emergency room. ER staff say they cannot keep up with the amount of patients coming in.
We have the latest on what to know about symptoms and treatment.
Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and others sent well wishes to their longtime friend and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ guest star as he undergoes brain surgery
Doctors will not detain the teenager under the Mental Health Act and there is a shortage of placements at secure children’s homes nationally.
TORONTO — Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it looks like both viruses are set to peak over the holiday season. He says this is a key week for Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu because immunization takes about 10 to 14 days to take effect. Moore says just 13 per cent of the eligible population has rec
Advocacy group the Ontario Health Coalition says health-care access is worsening in the province with 1,199 instances where health-care services were closed so far in 2023, including 868 emergency room closures — an all-time high.
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three times a week, on average, a police car pulls up to a school in Wicomico County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A student is brought out, handcuffed and placed inside for transport to a hospital emergency room for a psychiatric evaluation. Over the past eight years, the process has been used at least 750 times on students. Some are as young as 5 years old. The state law that allows for these removals, known as petitions for emergency evaluation, is meant to be limited to
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis asked a court Tuesday to let her have an abortion, bringing what her attorneys say is the first lawsuit of its kind in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Texas is one of 13 states that ban abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy. Although Texas allows exceptions, doctors and women have argued in court this year that the state's law is so restrictive and vaguely worded that physicians are fearful of
COVID-19 has killed four more New Brunswickers, while flu activity has spiked again, sending eight people to hospital, three of whom required intensive care, including one aged 20 to 44.The four people who died from COVID-19 were all aged 65 or older, according to Tuesday's Respiratory Watch report, which covers Nov. 19 to Nov. 25.Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted as COVID-19 deaths in New Brunswick. The four latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 968.Sixty-th
Joe Vipond, a Canadian emergency room physician who was a strong supporter of masking during the pandemic, said in a speech last year that the slow recognition that COVID-19 is spread by airborne transmission resulted in what is likely “the most egregious public health error in modern history.” The notion that governments can commit public health errors in response to a public health emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic — and that these errors can negatively impact a large number of people — has begun to receive attention from the scientific community and the popular press. Public health measures such as mask mandates, lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates are now widely discussed.
It's more likely to regain weight after coming off of weight loss drugs, but experts say the opposite scenario can happen — and leave lasting effects.
Ottawa Public Health is ending its dedicated COVID-19 response funded by the province as that funding is set to expire.Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, told the board of health the public health agency will return to pre-pandemic levels of full-time employees by 2024. According to Etches, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) grew from 500 employees in March 2020 to 4,400 at the peak of its pandemic response. A majority of those workers were focused on immunization, she said."We have be
The host of "Live with Kelly and Mark" admitted that she's not the easiest to deal with when she's sick — but suggested jokingly that her family could be better caretakers
Consulting the forecast before venturing abroad is a no-brainer for any tourist. But scientists hope that holiday-makers will soon be able to add a dengue radar to their pre-travel checklist.
The Princess of Wales is patron of Evelina London.