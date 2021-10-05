American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Baltimore relocating

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving didn't practice with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, again remaining away from the team amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city's vaccine mandate. Coach Steve Nash said he had no further update about the status of his All-Star guard. “We support him, we're here for him. When things change and there's a resolution, we’re here for him,” Nash said. Irving hasn't said if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, asking for privacy when