American Basketball Star Brittney Griner Detained in Russia in February, Customs Authorities Say

The Federal Customs Service of Russia released video on March 5 they said shows a “two-time Olympic basketball champion on the US team” who was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport, near Moscow, in February, for possession of illicit drugs.

The agency said a US citizen was detained after officials found vape cartridges with “hash oil” in her baggage, but did not name the woman. Russian officials said an investigation was underway and a criminal case had been opened into smuggling “narcotic drugs in a significant amount”, which can carry a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment.

On Saturday, Griner’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, released a statement acknowledging the “situation with Brittney Griner in Russia.” The team said they are in “constant contact” with Griner’s family and representatives, but gave no further information.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” a WNBA spokesperson told Storyful on Saturday.

Storyful has contacted members of Griner’s family for comment. Credit: Federal Customs Service of Russia via Storyful