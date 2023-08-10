American Airlines Pilot Gives Passengers Sassy Pre-Flight Lecture

An American Airlines pilot gave his passengers a sassy pre-flight lecture on Wednesday, July 26, footage by one traveler shows.

Anna Maltezos was on a morning flight from New York to Chicago when the pilot began addressing passengers over the speakerphone. She quickly hit record and captured the funny and irreverent speech.

The pilot asked “selfish and rude” passengers to behave by not sleeping on other passengers, not listening to videos without headphones, and stowing their belongings, the footage shows.

The captain’s speech must have worked. “Middle-seaters got both armrests, no one played video without headphones, and the captain and crew did a really great job of flying us safely around some bad storms,” Maltezos said. Credit: Anna Maltezos via Storyful