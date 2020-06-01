'America is suffocating': Country at tipping point as protests spread

IN THE PAPERS - Monday, June 1: Papers see the United States at a breaking point as the twin crises of police violence and the coronavirus outbreak "put America's deep racial inequalities in stark relief", as The New York Times puts it. For many cartoonists, US President Donald Trump is the one fanning the flames of the chaos. Israeli papers draw a parallel between the killing of George Floyd and the killing of an unarmed and autistic Palestinian man by Israeli border police. Finally, in more positive news, SpaceX astronauts brought a sparkly dinosaur on their mission to the ISS.

