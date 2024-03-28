Amen Thompson throws it down!
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
The incidents took place in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, forcing the NCAA and host school Gonzaga to scramble to help the Utes relocate to another hotel.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors were still largely in the dark a day after it was confirmed that the NBA was investigating backup centre Jontay Porter for gambling irregularities. "I was just praying for him," said small forward Bruce Brown on Tuesday after Raptors practice. "Obviously, you don't want to see somebody go through something like that. "But other than that, I mean, I don't know what's going on. I don't want to comment too much, but I don't know." Centre Kelly Olynyk of Kamloops, B.C.,
The internet was awash with criticism over officiating in Caitlin Clark, Iowa's win over West Virginia in the women's NCAA Tournament.
The Chiefs will take part in the very first new-look NFL kickoff. Here is how it will look starting next season.
Members of the Utah women’s basketball team have been left “deeply troubled and shaken” by what team officials called “hateful and disturbing” racial abuse ahead of their NCAA tournament opening game.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have placed all-star goalie Thatcher Demko on the long-term injured reserve list retroactively. "It's just cap related," coach Rick Tocchet said after practice Wednesday. "We get some cap relief, that's all it is." The 28-year-old netminder has been considered week to week since being sidelined with a lower-body injury midway through Vancouver's 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 9. That injury designation hasn't changed, Tocchet said. Demko boasts a 34-18-
This month of March has been electrifying with brilliant basketball on both sides of the border. On some sites, more tickets for the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament have been sold than the men's tournament. As a fan of women's college basketball, it's been thrilling to watch six hours a day of games that seem to be tight and so fiercely competitive. As we see women's sports grow in Canada and around the world, an important part of the sports landscape is journalism. If we want accounta
A pair of caddies are taking their talents to the Saudi-backed league.
When Eddie Richardson met Yvonne Ejim, she was a 14-year-old athlete who he says was always willing to put in the extra work to improve herself as a basketball player.That was around six years ago, when Ejim first made her way to the Genesis basketball program at the Edge School in Calgary.Now, the 21-year-old has emerged as a major star in the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, as a forward with the number four ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane, Wash. LISTEN | Yvonne Ejim's former coach
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took just four questions Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs head coach still got a lot off his chest. A steaming Keefe ripped Toronto's "immature" performance over the final two periods of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils that followed a dominant start. The Leafs led 25-10 on the shot clock after 20 minutes, but trailed 2-1 against one of the NHL's most dangerous teams off the rush. With the home side's structure in tatters coming out of the intermission, the Devils capita
The Dodgers would love for us to move on from the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling allegations, but there are still too many questions.
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player. In a post on Instagram published Wednesday, Djokovic said he stopped working with Ivanisevic “a few days ago.” “Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs,” Djokovic wrote, “but our friendship was always rock solid.”
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.
Nikola Jokic is the favorite in the NBA MVP race, but there are plenty of other players having incredible seasons. Here are all the NBA MVP odds.
The Iowa Hawkeyes star is expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft on April 15
The 6-foot-9 senior is the early projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new $700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky — and shocking — as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday. The scandal encompasses gambling, alleged theft, extensive deceit and the breakup of an enduring partnership between the majors' biggest star and his right-hand man. Investigations ar
So much of the focus of the racist attacks on the Utah women's basketball team was on the fact they happened in the state of Idaho. That's a mistake.