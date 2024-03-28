Amen Thompson throws it down!

CBC

This month of March has been electrifying with brilliant basketball on both sides of the border. On some sites, more tickets for the Final Four of the women's NCAA tournament have been sold than the men's tournament. As a fan of women's college basketball, it's been thrilling to watch six hours a day of games that seem to be tight and so fiercely competitive. As we see women's sports grow in Canada and around the world, an important part of the sports landscape is journalism. If we want accounta