Amen Thompson rocks the rim

Amen Thompson and the Rockets have been on a heater since Thompson moved into the starting lineup.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell combined for 72 points in the defeat, losing three in a row for the first time this season.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
The 2025 Hall of Fame class was unveiled at NFL Honors on Thursday.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
Xfinity has been the title sponsor of NASCAR's No. 2 series since 2015.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
The energy at Reid's media availability felt ... normal. Lots of teams talk about making the Super Bowl feel that way. For Reid's Chiefs, it actually does.
Kareem Hunt had a circuitous route to being a featured player in Super Bowl LIX.