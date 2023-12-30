Amen Thompson with the great assist!

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth — just their second since 2002 — despite numerous injuries this season with a 37--20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North and maybe the conference's No. 1 overall seed, something that seemed unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. But things have cha