Amed Rosario's RBI single

The Canadian Press

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT): 3:30 p.m. Trevon Diggs is the first Dallas player with at least one interception in each of the first four games, and he has two off Carolina’s Sam Darnold for an NFL-high five this season. The first pick of the day from Diggs set up Dak Prescott’s fourth touchdown pass, a 23-yarder to Cedrick Wilson that gave the Cowboys a 33-14 lead late in the third quarter. Three Carolina plays after his first interception, Diggs won a tug-of-war with DJ Moore