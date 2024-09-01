Amed Rosario's game-tying homer (3)
Amed Rosario smashes a two-run homer to left field, his third of the season, tying the score at 4-4 in the 6th inning
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Ashton Jeanty led the Broncos rallying past Georgia Southern 56-45 on Saturday afternoon to kick off their season.
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
The Hokies nearly completed a comeback to ruin Vanderbilt's early lead, but the Commodores came back to win 34-27 in OT.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Debuting new coordinators on offense and defense, No. 8 Penn State dominated West Virginia at Morgantown.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
The Bulldogs made it look easy in the second half against the Tigers.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
As the 2024 Chicago White Sox approach setting a MLB record for losses, the 1962 New York Mets sympathize with their misery.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Andy Behrens reveals his ideal six-player bench for a fantasy league of typical size and shape, made up of names available beyond the ADP top 115.
McDaniel, who led the Dolphins to back-to-back playoff appearances in two seasons with the team, has inked a deal to keep him in Miami long-term.
The brothers were killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while biking.