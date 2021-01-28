AMC analyst on short seller squeeze: things will ‘revert back to some type of normality’
Macquarie Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from AMC in 2021 as Robinhood trade restrictions send the stock tumbling.
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.
The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.
Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.
Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.
The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.
Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.
Bill O'Brien's replacement has a lot of work to do.
Irsay has made no secret his hope for Luck's return. He reminded the 31-year-old on Wednesday that the door remains wide open.
Quarterbacks usually win Super Bowl MVP, and the betting reflects that.
MILAN — Fikayo Tomori was thrown right into the fray at AC Milan. The defender made his debut as an early substitute in the Italian Cup quarterfinals against rival Inter Milan only four days after joining Milan on loan from Chelsea. "I want to help the team as much as I can and the best way to do that is on the pitch ... it was nice for me to play my first game,” the 23-year-old Tomori said Thursday. “The game was a derby. When it’s a derby it’s very intense and very emotional, which is good. “In England, there’s a lot of games like this. Here it’s a bit different but the spirit and the intensity was much the same and I like these kind of situations.” Milan lost 2-1 on Tuesday after forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off, but Tomori had an impressive debut after replacing the injured Simon Kjær. Milan is also battling Inter for the Serie A title, which it last won 10 years ago. The team is two points ahead of second-place Inter. “I’m very happy to be here, to be playing again, to come to this club in a good moment,” Tomori said. “The history of Milan is trophies. To be in this position that we’re in now and to not think about winning the scudetto is something that we shouldn’t be doing. “We should be thinking about winning the scudetto. We can’t be afraid of saying we want to win it and we can win it. We have to have this kind of motivation and goal to win it.” Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. He spent his youth career at Chelsea, but has also had loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby. This time, he not only has to contend with a change of club but a change of country, too. “Obviously I’ve come to Italy and I don’t really know much Italian,” Tomori said. “When the manager speaks I’m trying to piece together what he’s saying. But everyone since I’ve been here has been helpful, helping me translate and helping me understand what the manager wants and what everyone is saying. So the transition hasn’t really been too hard. “And I’ve always wanted to try something new. I know there’s more to life than the Premier League and England and everything like that. I was always ready to go abroad and to try something different and to improve myself and develop myself not only as a footballer but as a person. I know I’m in the right place to do that and probably one of the best places in the world to do so.” Tomori was signed the same week that Milan acquired forward Mario Mandžukic. He said having to defend against him and Ibrahimovic in training — as well as playing with them — can only help him develop. “Playing with players like Ibrahimovic and Mandžukic, players that have played at the highest highest level in football, is great,” Tomori said. “The way that you see them not only on the pitch but off the pitch, you see how they act and the things they say in the changing room to motivate the team. "It’s important to watch that and to try and learn from them. Playing against them of course you learn new things and you see what it’s like to defend against the top, top players. It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to doing more, to help me improve myself. I’m happy they’re on my team during the games though.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.
For a program defined by nonsense for most of the past decade, Tennessee found a coach who is defiantly no-nonsense in Josh Heupel.
Among other incentives, the winning pitch will take home $25,000 in player marketing from the NFLPA and $25,000 in services from OneTeam Partners.
The ACC will go back to an eight-game league schedule with two divisions. Notre Dame will return to its independent status.
There is some value for Super Bowl MVP that doesn't involve Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady.
Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.
TOKYO — Masahiro Tanaka is returning to pitch for his former team in Japan after seven seasons with the New York Yankees. The Rakuten Eagles said Thursday the 32-year-old free agent had signed a two-year contract. Local media reported it was worth almost $9 million annually. “WELCOME HOME our HERO!!!!” the Eagles posted on Twitter. The Yankees recently added two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and traded for Pittsburgh pitcher Jameson Taillon. New York appeared to have no room for Tanaka in its 2021 rotation and didn’t appear to be trying to re-sign the two-time All-Star. “I have decided to return to Japan and play for the Rakuten Eagles for the 2021 season,” Tanaka wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to make sure and touch base with you, and thank you for all the love and support you have given me for the past 7 seasons.” “I feel extremely fortunate for having the opportunity to take the field as a member of the New York Yankees, and play in front of all you passionate fans. it has been an honour and a privilege! Thank you so much!!” Tanaka went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season. The right-hander pitched for Rakuten from 2007-13, going 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his final season and leading the Eagles to the Japan Series title. Tanaka then signed a $155 million, seven-year contract with the Yankees ahead of the 2014 season and quickly became a steadying, consistent presence in their rotation. Tanaka went 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA and 991 strikeouts in 1,054 1/3 innings. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2019 despite pitching with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. The Yankees often chose Tanaka to start in big games and he went 5-4 with a 3.33 ERA in 10 starts during the playoffs. New York hasn’t won the World Series since 2009 and lost in the AL Division Series to Tampa Bay last season. Gerrit Cole leads a rotation this year that includes Taillon, Kluber, Deivi García and left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Luis Severino should be ready to return at some point this season from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27 and Domingo Germán is expected back from a domestic violence suspension that caused him to miss last season. Tanaka was 99-35 with a 2.30 ERA in Japan, where he had 53 complete games in 172 starts. March 11 marks the 10th anniversary of an earthquake, tsunami and the resulting meltdown of three nuclear reactors in the northern Pacific coast area of Japan where the Eagles are based. That date is sure to add to the drama around Tanaka’s return to Japan. Spring training starts next week for Japanese clubs, which have been able to play in stadiums with a limited number of fans attending. Japan, with a population of 126 million, has attributed just over 5,000 deaths to COVID-19. Cases have been surging recently, particularly in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press