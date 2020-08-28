Amber Riley's emotional tribute to Naya Rivera on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Thursday night, Amber Riley closed out the show with a touching tribute to her former 'Glee' co-star, the late Naya Rivera.

Riley, who is promoting her self-titled EP, which is being released in October, honored Rivera with a beautiful performance of "A Moment," as pictures of Rivera flashed behind her.

Rivera, who was confirmed dead after her body was found on July 13, days after she had gone missing during a trip at Lake Piru with her son, starred alongside Riley on the hit musical television series, 'Glee.'

Following Rivera's death, Riley posted on Instagram, writing: "My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

On Thursday, Riley's moving performance didn't go unnoticed. Viewers took to Twitter praising Riley and even had some in tears, like one person who tweeted: "I haven’t stopped crying since watching Amber Riley perform her tribute for Naya Rivera. I knew it would break me, I just didn’t realize how much."