Amber Alert issued for teenage girl from Jupiter believed to be abducted by 19-year-old

The mother of an unarmed man who was shot dead by police during a foiled prison break has said her family “deserved more” from a public inquiry that found he was lawfully killed. Jermaine Baker was shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015, by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.