Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old
The former president oh-so-modestly assessed the possibility of such an incident on his watch.
The naked body of a woman was paraded through the streets in the back of a pick-up truck on Saturday as Hamas fighters sat on her unmoving form.
The body of the German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk, clad only in her underwear, was paraded through the streets of Gaza by Hamas.
The woman was identified as 25-year-old Noa Argamani. She had been attending a music festival in southern Israel with her boyfriend Avi Natan.
Israel's military released a video showing its sailors striking and killing Hamas fighters as they approached on motorboats.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is being redeployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Sunday.
The model, who has taken some time away from work due to her ongoing battle with Lyme Disease, shared an impromptu photoshoot on Instagram over the weekend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Princess Lilibet, shares an uncanny resemblance to photos of Princess Beatrice as a child
It’s hard to forgive Republicans for ignoring the latest about Trump | Opinion
UPDATE: After missing for three months, Camela Leierth-Segura has been found alive and safe. Cecilia Foss, a friend of the Swedish model and singer who co-wrote Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air,” confirmed she was found in California. “I wanted to let you all know that my friend Camela who has been missing for the past …
Anna Moneymaker/GettySpecial Counsel Jack Smith chastised former President Donald Trump for his request to postpone the trial in his classified documents case until after the 2024 election, arguing that Trump has no grounds to delay a trial that’s already more than half a year away.“The defendants provide no credible justification to postpone a trial that is still seven months away,” Smith wrote in a point-by-point motion filed on Monday breaking down Trump’s request. “They are fully informed ab
Selena Gomez hosts inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in support of youth mental health. At the event she debuted a brand new shoulder-length bob haircut.
The former president lashed at the financial publication after it booted him off of the list that includes Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and other big names.
Former president repeated his fawning praise for Russian leader
Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has spoken about why her new film Fair Play's period sex scene is so important.
The pair were first romantically linked in June when they were seen together in Rome
Gonzalo Fuentes/ReutersAs Israel came under an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants Saturday that threatened to drag the entire region into a deadly conflict, Elon Musk logged on to his platform X, formerly called Twitter, to promote the accounts of known misinformation peddlers as good sources of information on the rapidly unfolding war. “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk posted—ignoring the fact that both accounts have over the past year
As a kid, you always hope to meet your heroes. However, 11-year-old Holden Bautista hit a hole-in-one in front of his.
vThe Princess of Wales and her younger sister Pippa Middleton have two reasons to celebrate this week – find out what
Taylor Swift seemingly skipped Sunday's Chiefs game on October 8, but that didn't stop the NFL from making jokes.