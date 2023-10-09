Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old

The Daily Beast

Gonzalo Fuentes/ReutersAs Israel came under an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants Saturday that threatened to drag the entire region into a deadly conflict, Elon Musk logged on to his platform X, formerly called Twitter, to promote the accounts of known misinformation peddlers as good sources of information on the rapidly unfolding war. “For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors & @sentdefender are good,” Musk posted—ignoring the fact that both accounts have over the past year