Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Sacramento after shooting, officials say

An Amber Alert has been issued on behalf of the Sacramento Police Department for a 3-year-old who was abducted in Sacramento on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said 3-year-old Leo Norvell was taken from Sacramento around 4:50 p.m. Leo is described as 3 feet tall and weighing around 35 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Officers had responded to the 3900 block of 63rd Street for reports of an assault. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Sacramento police said that after the shooting, the suspect involved fled in the woman’s vehicle with her son, Leo, in the car.