Ambassador Bridge Quiet as Ontario Police Clear Protesters and Vehicles

Officials continued to clear protesters and vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, as demonstrations continued for a seventh consecutive day on Sunday, February 13.

Windsor Police said on Sunday that several arrests were made and multiple vehicles within the demonstration area were seized.

This footage, taken by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows quiet scenes near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

    Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government. “We stand for freedom,” said Karen Driedger, 40, who home-schools her kids and attended protests in Ottawa and Windsor. The refrain isn't new to a pandemic-weary world, two years after the COVID-19 virus prompted curfews and closures, face-mask mandates and debates over vaccine requirements.

  • Kodak Black and 3 Others Injured in Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Concert Afterparty, LAPD Says

    Multiple rounds were fired after a fight broke out at Hollywood's The Nice Guy restaurant

  • Super Bowl 2022 start time, teams and TV channel

    America’s biggest sporting event is set to take place in California

  • Fart horns and animal shrieks are at root of 500,000 recalled Teslas, company says

    The quirky feature could pose a risk to pedestrians and increase the chance of collision, authorities said.

  • U.S.-Canada bridge to reopen Sunday after police clear protesters

    WINDSOR, Ontario/WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -North America's busiest trade link will reopen for traffic on Sunday, ending a six-day blockade, a top U.S. official said, after Canadian police cleared the protesters fighting to end COVID-19 restrictions. Canadian police made several arrests on Sunday and cleared protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario following a court order on Friday. The blockade https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/truckers-ambassador-bridge-perfect-spot-threaten-us-canada-trade-2022-02-11 has choked the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers, forcing Ford Motor Co, the second-largest U.S. automaker, General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp to cut production.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine will 'destroy the US-Russia relationship for decades'

    "Every president in the near term will be put in a box when it comes to dealing with Russia," Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday.

  • U.S. avocado blow caps tough week for Mexican president

    A U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published on Sunday. Lopez Obrador, whose still robust popularity has been more resilient than most global leaders, has this month become embroiled in a war of words with a critical journalist over his reporting on the lifestyle of one of the president's sons. On Friday, the president devoted a chunk of his daily news conference to criticizing journalist Carlos Loret de Mola - and named his salary - just a day after authorities had confirmed the fifth killing of a media professional in Mexico this year.

  • Report: Colts will 'probably' trade or release Carson Wentz

    Carson Wentz’s time with the Indianapolis Colts could be coming to an end.

  • Boy stabbed to death at college in Milton Keynes

    An 18-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

  • Who is playing in the Super Bowl and what are the odds on the winner?

    America’s biggest sporting event takes place in Los Angeles in February

  • Ukraine news – live: Kiev demands meeting with Russia as Wallace cancels holiday over ‘worsening’ crisis

    UK claims Moscow capable of launching an offensive ‘at any time’

  • Counter-protests grow, block convoys on 3rd weekend of downtown demonstrations

    As an ongoing protest against COVID-19 public health measures continues through its third weekend, resistance from Ottawa residents appears to be growing. Counter protests began Saturday, with hundreds marching through Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood, and continued Sunday morning as a group of people blocked a major intersection to prevent a number of vehicles from joining the main protest downtown. The impromptu blockade began to form Sunday morning around 9 a.m. when around 20 residents stepped i

  • Police peacefully disperses anti-covid protests at US-Canadian border

    The protests at the Ambassador Bridge in Ottawa and elsewhere have been aimed at vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.View on euronews

  • West Ham ends week of controversy with 2-2 draw at Leicester

    LEICESTER, England (AP) — West Ham’s week of controversy ended with some relief after Craig Dawson scored a late equalizer off his shoulder to earn a 2-2 draw against Leicester in the Premier League after Kurt Zouma pulled out in the warmup at King Power Stadium on Sunday. Dawson salvaged a point in the first minute of second-half stoppage time after Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead in the 10th. Youri Tielemans’ 45th-minute penalty made it 1-1 before Ricardo Pereira’s header appeared to clinch

  • Lack of enforcement in Ottawa 'inexplicable': Blair

    The federal government has discussed invoking special emergency powers to deal with ongoing protests in Ottawa, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says, calling a lack of enforcement in the nation's capital "inexplicable." The government's Incident Response Group and cabinet have had "daily" discussions about potential use of the Emergencies Act, Blair said in an interview on Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live. He described the attitude around use of the law, which has never been implemented

  • Canada Trucker Blockade Ends, U.S. Border Crossing to Reopen Soon

    Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via GettyCanadian police who succeeded this weekend in clearing “Freedom Convoy” trucks from the Ambassador Bridge began arresting blockaders who remained on foot Sunday morning.Only about 30 demonstrators had remained overnight in freezing temperatures, and police had set up cement barriers to prevent vehicles from getting back on the bridge.Authorities had said they were trying to avoid any kind of violent clash as they slowly pushed the anti-vaxx, anti-lockdown demonstrators

  • ‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

    From the star Joel Schumacher dubbed ‘psychotic’ to the filmmaker who insisted Julia Roberts needed acting lessons, here are just some of the times actors and directors couldn’t stand each other

  • Angry truckers paralyzed Canada's capital. It could happen here too

    Ottawa has become the center of a global populist backlash against vaccine mandates and, more broadly, liberal governments.

  • Home of the huge: China has long history of going really big

    BEIJING (AP) — Tiananmen Square. The Forbidden City. The Great Wall. The Three Gorges Dam. Dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to the current leader, Xi Jinping. Beijing becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics may not be a feature on the actual landscape. But it's in the same realm for the

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time