Ambassador Bridge Quiet as Ontario Police Clear Protesters and Vehicles
Officials continued to clear protesters and vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, as demonstrations continued for a seventh consecutive day on Sunday, February 13.
Windsor Police said on Sunday that several arrests were made and multiple vehicles within the demonstration area were seized.
This footage, taken by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows quiet scenes near the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday morning. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful