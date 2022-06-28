Amazonians in Brazil celebrate folklore with festival

STORY: This festival celebrates

Amazonian folklore

Location: Parintins, Brazil

This is the Boi-Bumba festival

It features a three-day contest

between red and blue teams

to celebrate a local legend

about a resurrected ox

[Maracol Levy, Blue team performer]

“Every year is very exciting; it seems like it's always the first time. We get nervous and anxious, and after a two-year pause, the emotion is even bigger. We are very excited and happy to be here today.”

The festival was on pause

due to the global health crisis

This marks its 55th year