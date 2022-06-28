Amazonians in Brazil celebrate folklore with festival
STORY: This festival celebrates
Amazonian folklore
Location: Parintins, Brazil
This is the Boi-Bumba festival
It features a three-day contest
between red and blue teams
to celebrate a local legend
about a resurrected ox
[Maracol Levy, Blue team performer]
“Every year is very exciting; it seems like it's always the first time. We get nervous and anxious, and after a two-year pause, the emotion is even bigger. We are very excited and happy to be here today.”
The festival was on pause
due to the global health crisis
This marks its 55th year