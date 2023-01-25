Amazon Workers Stage First Official UK Strike

Hundreds of Amazon workers at a fulfilment center in Coventry went on strike over pay on Wednesday, January 25, marking the first official British industrial action against the online retailer.

Footage recorded by GMB Union organizer Stuart Richards shows workers walking out of the center shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to GMB, hundreds of Amazon workers in Coventry will walk out over the company’s 50 pence per hour pay-rise offer.

Richards said in a statement from GMB Union: “After six months of ignoring all requests to listen to workers’ concerns, GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a proper pay rise.” Credit: Stuart Richards via Storyful